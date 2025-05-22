Movsar Evloev claims next fight is booked — but it won’t be a UFC title shot

Movsar Evloev won’t be getting his UFC title shot just yet.

The Russian featherweight is one of the hottest contenders in any UFC weight class right now. He is 19-0 overall, and a strong 9-0 in the Octagon. Highlights of his run in the UFC include wins over top contenders like Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, and most recently, former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling.

Ordinarily, his win streak and strength of schedule would just about guarantee him a featherweight title shot. However, it seems the UFC has other plans.

On Thursday, Evloev took to X, where he cleared the air on his immediate future. Interestingly, he thanked reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for trying to set up a fight between them. However, he also revealed that he has accepted another opponent for this July, and implied Volkanovski also has a different opponent. He shared his hope that, if they both win their next fights, they can meet for the title later in the year.

“Thank you Champ for trying to fight me,” Evloev wrote, tagging Volkanovski. “I will fight in July and you fight in September. Hopefully we both win and we can meet in December.”