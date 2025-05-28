Sean Strickland reveals what Alex Pereira can do to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev in rematch

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder believes he knows what Alex Pereira can do to defeat Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch.

Alex Pereira Octagon side

At UFC 313 back in March, Pereira put the light heavyweight gold at stake against Ankalaev. “Poatan” was hoping to pull off a fourth successful title defense, but it wasn’t meant to be. Anaklaev’s forward pressure proved to be too much for Pereira on fight night, and the Russian contender became a champion via unanimous decision.

Ankalaev’s first title defense hasn’t been announced, but one ex-champion feels Pereira will have an answer if he’s given a rematch.

Key to Alex Pereira Avenging Loss

During an interview with Red Corner MMA, former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland detailed what Alex Pereira can do to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev in a potential rematch (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Ankalaev is just so f*cking good,” Strickland told Red Corner MMA. “I think a couple of things. I think Alex has a great chance of beating him in the rematch. I think Alex goes too hard. I mean, how many title defenses did he have? Going up and down weight classes, where Ankalaev rides the bench for a certain amount of time. Like, being that active and on top of that being a superstar. Like, no one knows who the f*ck Ankalaev is. Ankalaev walks down the street, no one knows who the f*ck that guy is.

“Alex is a superstar. He can’t leave his house without someone saying, ‘Oh, sh*t, there’s Alex, should we take a picture?’ It kind of takes a toll on the mind. Where you take Ankalaev who just lives in a f*cking cave somewhere, I don’t know where the f*ck that guy is from. He doesn’t have to deal with the same pressures of being famous as you do in the U.S. So I think Alex, if he just takes a step back, clears his brain, comes in fresh, stop traveling all over the f*cking world, I think he has a legitimate shot of beating him.”

Ankalaev has claimed that Pereira wants no part of him inside the Octagon a second time. Pereira recently claimed a post on social media expressing frustration with the UFC was the result of a hack. It’s left some wondering if “Poatan” has been passed over for the next UFC light heavyweight title fight, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

