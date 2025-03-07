Movsar Evloev shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight
Movsar Evloev has shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
Volkanovski and Lopes are set to fight for the vacant featherweight title as Ilia Topuria gave up the belt to move up to lightweight. Ahead of the featherweight title fight at UFC 314, Evloev shared his prediction and he expects Volkanovski to reclaim his featherweight throne.
“I think if Volkanovski has 50 percent of his prime shape, he can beat this guy easy,” Evloev told Home of Fight (via MMAJunkie). “I’ll be next for him, and we will see.”
Even if Alexander Volkanovski is only 50% of his prime self, Evloev still thinks that is enough to beat Lopes and become the featherweight champion again at UFC 314 in Miami. Should Volkanovski win the belt back, it is likely Evloev would be next time out.
Movsar Evloev expects to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the belt
“We’ll see what the UFC will say about me or about his next opponent, but I’m ready,” Evloev said. “I’m ready since I beat (Aljamain Sterling) behind you, and I’m still waiting for a fight or fight news, but nothing yet. Nobody is accepting to fight against me.”
Although Movsar Evloev is fine being next for the belt, many thought he should have been fighting for the belt given he has a win over Diego Lopes. However, Evloev says he isn’t surprised that Lopes got the shot against Alexander Volkanovski.
“No, but people who are rooting for the sport, they were waiting for me as a contender for the title,” Evloev said. “But now it’s a little bit of a different time because people need more trash (talk), dirty stuff, some finishes. Even if you lose 10 times but you have finishes, you have more of a chance to get a title shot.”
Evloev is 19-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Aljamain Sterling. He’s 9-0 in the UFC with notable wins over Lopes, Arnold Allen, and Dan Ige.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes Movsar Evloev UFC