Movsar Evloev shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Movsar Evloev has shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski and Lopes are set to fight for the vacant featherweight title as Ilia Topuria gave up the belt to move up to lightweight. Ahead of the featherweight title fight at UFC 314, Evloev shared his prediction and he expects Volkanovski to reclaim his featherweight throne.

“I think if Volkanovski has 50 percent of his prime shape, he can beat this guy easy,” Evloev told Home of Fight (via MMAJunkie). “I’ll be next for him, and we will see.”

Even if Alexander Volkanovski is only 50% of his prime self, Evloev still thinks that is enough to beat Lopes and become the featherweight champion again at UFC 314 in Miami. Should Volkanovski win the belt back, it is likely Evloev would be next time out.