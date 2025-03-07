Takeru admits losing to Superlek changed him: “Like I had died” 

Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa isn’t used to being on the losing side of the fight. That’s why his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January 2024 hit so hard. But in the bout’s aftermath, he learned many lessons.

“The Natural Born Crusher” returns to action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. There, he meets Muay Thai god Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight on Sunday, March 23.

The initial loss to Superlek in front of his native fans was a tough pill to swallow. Nevertheless, he licked his wounds and vowed to come back better than ever – which was on show with a rebound win over Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

“I felt like I had died after my loss to Superlek. I won’t sugarcoat how devastating it felt, but at the same time, I felt liberated from any undue pressure,” he explained.

“This hunger made me slowly get back to training – doing whatever my body allows and taking it slowly day by day. I am a very competitive person, so I could not allow myself to languish for long.”