Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ rumored UFC return

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes potentially returning to mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few years, Kayla Harrison has been on a path to greatness. In addition to her success in PFL, she’s been solid since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Now, she has her sights set on finally claiming gold as she prepares to collide with Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title.

The popular opinion is that she’ll win that fight against the two-time champion and move on to even bigger things. Of course, in a sport like mixed martial arts, you can never know for sure. Harrison is one of the most intriguing fighters in the UFC today, but she’ll need to be at her absolute best if she wants to take the belt home at UFC 316.

The expectation is that the winner could face off against Amanda Nunes, often considered the greatest of all time, who has been teasing a comeback recently. For Harrison, it would be an honor, as she noted in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.