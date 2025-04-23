Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ rumored UFC return

By Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes potentially returning to mixed martial arts.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Over the course of the last few years, Kayla Harrison has been on a path to greatness. In addition to her success in PFL, she’s been solid since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Now, she has her sights set on finally claiming gold as she prepares to collide with Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes explains wanting to fight Kayla Harrison more than Julianna Pena

The popular opinion is that she’ll win that fight against the two-time champion and move on to even bigger things. Of course, in a sport like mixed martial arts, you can never know for sure. Harrison is one of the most intriguing fighters in the UFC today, but she’ll need to be at her absolute best if she wants to take the belt home at UFC 316.

The expectation is that the winner could face off against Amanda Nunes, often considered the greatest of all time, who has been teasing a comeback recently. For Harrison, it would be an honor, as she noted in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

Harrison’s view on Nunes’ return

“I have to go whoop on Julianna, but that was always the fight I wanted,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “I never meant it in like a disrespectful manner. I never meant it like I’m better than you. I just think that she is the greatest of all time. To me, that’s a very clear distinction of where she has put herself, and I didn’t come to the sport to be the second greatest. May we share the cage with respect and dignity, and may the best woman win.”

“We didn’t really train live a whole lot. It was a lot of drilling and situational stuff from what I recall,” Harrison said. “So I wasn’t going 100 percent. She got 40 percent of me, too, but I was at the gym every day. When she wanted to train, I made myself available. Not just because it was a great opportunity for me to train with the best in the world and to have that, but also because I’m a team player. … I try to be what my teammates want me to be, and I try to lead by example.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

How do you believe this fight would go? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

