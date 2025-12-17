Former PFL champ Movlid Khaybulaev slammed by former foe after USADA announces one-year-suspension

By Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025
Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates after a win at a PFL event

Former PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev was handed a one-year USADA suspension after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.

2025 PFL World Tournament featherweight title winner Movlid Khaybulaev’s recent championship win is now under intense scrutiny after a failed drug test.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Khaybulaev has been served a one-year sanction for testing positive for recombinant erythropoietin, a performance enhancer. The failed drug test stems from Khaybulaev’s championship win over Jesus Pinedo on August 1st at the PFL World Tournament Finals.

Khaybulaev and his team don’t intend to appeal the suspension, and because of rEPO’s performance-enhancing use, it is banned under the PFL rulebook. The suspension is backdated to August 1st, meaning it’ll wrap up on the same date in 2026.

It’s another drug-related controversy associated with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after Usman Nurmagomedov, the PFL lightweight champion, tested positive for a banned substance in 2023.

Movlid Khaybulaev’s former rival Brendan Loughnane calls for previous loss to be overturned

After the news broke of Khaybulaev’s suspension, it didn’t take long for one of his former foes to weigh in.

In a recent post to X, Khaybulaev’s former rival Brendan Loughnane reacted to the news.

“I thought he felt a little strong when we fought,” Loughnane posted on Khaybulaev.

“Does that mean they can wipe his win over me too? FFS.”

Khaybulaev defeated Loughnane by split decision in the PFL featherweight semifinals in August 2021. Loughnane won the 2022 PFL featherweight championship by finishing Bubba Jenkins in the finals.

Khaybulaev is unbeaten in his professional MMA career through 26 fights, including recent wins over Jeremy Kennedy, Tyler Diamond, and Chris Wade. He’s one of Nurmagomedov’s star pupils.

Khaybulaev’s suspension means he likely won’t be involved in any potential tournament format in 2026. In the meantime, the PFL featherweight division is wide open amidst Khaybulaev’s absence.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

