Ilia Topuria should be stripped of UFC gold, says popular analyst

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC

One well-known analyst has shifted his opinion on Ilia Topuria’s status as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Topuria might be holding the main 155-pound title, but he will not be featured in the next lightweight championship bout. Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will be fighting for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship on Jan. 24. The bout will headline UFC 324, which will be UFC’s debut event on Paramount+.

Topuria is currently on hiatus, as he claims to be the victim of a false domestic abuse allegations. Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Chael Sonnen shared a conversation he had with someone who believes Topuria should be stripped of the lightweight gold (via MMAJunkie).

“I was a little surprised by it,” Sonnen said “Their argument, though, was that the interim belt is for those who are dealing with an illness or an injury. If we would like to show grace to an undisputed champion because he’s missing matches specifically for illness or injury, and the moment Ilia informs us that he is missing matches for anything outside the criteria of illness or injury, that’s when you strip him.”

While Sonnen was initial taken aback by the suggestion, he ultimately agrees.

“I thought it was very cold, and I didn’t like that,” Sonnen admitted. “I thought about it, and there’s actually a point to that. … You’ve got to be stripped. I think that is a fair point. I don’t want him stripped. I’m on Ilia’s side of this. I don’t really like what he’s going through. I also think he’s innocent. He seems like a really good guy. I don’t think he would have done these things. However, they’ve got to strip him. If he’s not making the claim that he’s injured and has some kind of a doctor’s report to back it up, as bogus as those can be, he’s got to be stripped.”

Time will tell if UFC officials will eventually remove Topuria as its lightweight champion. If not, then he will be booked in a title unification bout against the winner of Pimblett vs. Gaethje at some point in 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Anderson Silva and Dana White

Anderson Silva explains why he has no beef with UFC boss Dana White

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili will get Petr Yan trilogy fight next, predicts UFC analyst

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes Merab Dvalishvili will get the trilogy fight against Petr Yan in his next outing.

Arman Tsarukyan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has explained why he understands Arman Tsarukyan being snubbed for a world title shot.

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Paulo Costa poses on the scale at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Paulo Costa set to face rising star nicknamed 'The Hulk' in UFC 326 Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa will face a rising star when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 326 next year.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall blasts 'cheat' Ciryl Gane as feud continues to grow: 'I’ll be back to smash your face'

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2025
Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 322
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad claims Islam Makhachev favors 'easier matchup' in Kamaru Usman over other top welterweights

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad accused Islam Makhachev of cherry picking opponents ahead of his first title defense.

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Francis Ngannou and Dana White at the UFC 270 press conference
Dana White

Chael Sonnen shares unique take on Dana White/Francis Ngannou alleged physical confrontation at the height of UFC beef

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen had a similar run-in with Francis Ngannou that UFC CEO Dana White recently alleged.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor will not fight at UFC White House, predicts former MMA star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025

A former UFC title contender isn’t sold on Conor McGregor fighting on the White House card.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan reveals what he'd like to do after his MMA career ends

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken about what he would like to do once his mixed martial arts career comes to an end.