Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC

UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.

As we know, Dana White has never particularly trusted the judging or refereeing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While they may be the world leader in mixed martial arts, many poor judges and referees have been part of the UFC family at one point or another. Of course, due to the commissions, the promotion doesn’t really have much of a say in who gets the nod at these big events.

That’s despite the fact that Dana White is an incredibly outspoken individual and will continue to voice his thoughts for the world to hear. He’s never been afraid of speaking his mind and especially at this point in his career, he doesn’t really have anyone to fear.

In a recent episode of Lookin’ For a Fight, White watched an event from Korean Zombie’s Z Fight Night promotion. Following on from some impressive referee work, as well as a decision that he agreed with, the boss had the following to say.