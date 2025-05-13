Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC

By Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry

As we know, Dana White has never particularly trusted the judging or refereeing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While they may be the world leader in mixed martial arts, many poor judges and referees have been part of the UFC family at one point or another. Of course, due to the commissions, the promotion doesn’t really have much of a say in who gets the nod at these big events.

RELATED: WATCH | Jack Della Maddalena discusses next fight with Dana White after UFC 315

That’s despite the fact that Dana White is an incredibly outspoken individual and will continue to voice his thoughts for the world to hear. He’s never been afraid of speaking his mind and especially at this point in his career, he doesn’t really have anyone to fear.

In a recent episode of Lookin’ For a Fight, White watched an event from Korean Zombie’s Z Fight Night promotion. Following on from some impressive referee work, as well as a decision that he agreed with, the boss had the following to say.

White jokes about UFC’s judging

“F—— great job by the referee, our f—— referees don’t do that.”

“How about their judging and refereeing might be better than f—— ours.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

You may not like it, but Dana White certainly has a sense of humor that we can all appreciate. The UFC is great at man things but as is the case with any MMA brand, you have to deal with the occasional bad call.

What are your general thoughts on the state of judging and refereeing in the UFC? Is there something more that should be done and if so, what is that? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas responds to “robbery” claims from UFC fans and commentators

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 195
Julian Erosa

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 195 with Jack Hermansson, Thiago Moises, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The 195th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 106.

Jack Della Maddalena

What's next for the stars of UFC 315?

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The UFC was in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 315 card. The main event saw Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.

UFC

Conor McGregor heaps praise on “GOAT” Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 315

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2025

Conor McGregor has plenty of praise for Valentina Shevchenko after she defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

Andrei Arlovski, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

46-year-old UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski booked for tough BKFC debut

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is closing in on 50 years old, but he’s not done fighting yet. He’s now set to debut with BKFC.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC

Respected MMA analyst backs Jack Della Maddalena to beat Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025
Kyle Snyder, UFC, MMA
UFC

Olympic wrestler and former UFC hopeful Kyle Snyder arrested in prostitution sting

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Most hardcore UFC fans know the name Kyle Snyder. He won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and around the same time, talked a bit about moving to MMA to fight for the promotion.

Sean Brady
Jack Della Maddalena

Sean Brady explains why he believes Jack Della Maddalena will do better than people think against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady believes Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev will be a closer fight than people think.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Islam Makhachev, Dana White
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Jack Della Maddalena discusses next fight with Dana White after UFC 315

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Just moments after winning the UFC welterweight title last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena was on the phone with the promotion’s CEO Dana White to discuss his next move.

Khamzat Chimaev Belal Muhammad
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev explains why he mocked Belal Muhammad following UFC 315 title loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t exactly feeling bad for Belal Muhammad following UFC 315.