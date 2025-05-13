Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC
UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.
As we know, Dana White has never particularly trusted the judging or refereeing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While they may be the world leader in mixed martial arts, many poor judges and referees have been part of the UFC family at one point or another. Of course, due to the commissions, the promotion doesn’t really have much of a say in who gets the nod at these big events.
That’s despite the fact that Dana White is an incredibly outspoken individual and will continue to voice his thoughts for the world to hear. He’s never been afraid of speaking his mind and especially at this point in his career, he doesn’t really have anyone to fear.
In a recent episode of Lookin’ For a Fight, White watched an event from Korean Zombie’s Z Fight Night promotion. Following on from some impressive referee work, as well as a decision that he agreed with, the boss had the following to say.
White jokes about UFC’s judging
“F—— great job by the referee, our f—— referees don’t do that.”
“How about their judging and refereeing might be better than f—— ours.”
You may not like it, but Dana White certainly has a sense of humor that we can all appreciate. The UFC is great at man things but as is the case with any MMA brand, you have to deal with the occasional bad call.
What are your general thoughts on the state of judging and refereeing in the UFC? Is there something more that should be done and if so, what is that? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
