Ilia Topuria believes he’d put Terence Crawford to sleep in potential superfight

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has made an incredibly bold prediction for if he ever fought boxing sensation Terence Crawford.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He’s also one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts right now, and that much is an understatement. He continues to impress every time he steps into the cage, with his last three wins seeing him secure knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if Topuria will likely face Justin Gaethje or Arman Tsarukyan in his next outing. He’s already won world titles in two weight classes, but given the momentum he has behind him right now, it certainly feels like he’s only just getting started at the elite level.

One idea that’s been floated is Topuria crossing over into boxing, potentially to throw down with the great Terence Crawford. It’s well known that Terence is interested in the sport of MMA, and Ilia even met him recently. In a recent tweet, ‘El Matador’ made a pretty bold prediction for what would happen if they ever battled one another in the boxing ring.