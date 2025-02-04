Dana White’s view on Shara Magomedov’s defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Shara Magomedov’s surprising defeat to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Last weekend, Shara Magomedov fell short in his co-main event collision with Michael ‘Venom’ Page. He was neutralized by MVP throughout the course of their fight and in the end, he wound up losing on the scorecards. Of course, due to the unconventional style of Page, a lot of fans and pundits weren’t surprised to see him struggle to break his opponent down.

Of course, this raises questions about the immediate future of Magomedov. He still feels like someone who can be a legitimate contender in the middleweight division but in equal measure, he needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out what he can do to improve.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his thoughts on how it all played out.