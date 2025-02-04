Dana White’s view on Shara Magomedov’s defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Shara Magomedov’s surprising defeat to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Shara Magomedov

Last weekend, Shara Magomedov fell short in his co-main event collision with Michael ‘Venom’ Page. He was neutralized by MVP throughout the course of their fight and in the end, he wound up losing on the scorecards. Of course, due to the unconventional style of Page, a lot of fans and pundits weren’t surprised to see him struggle to break his opponent down.

RELATED: Shara Bullet reveals he entered UFC Saudi Arabia with bad health condition in loss to Michael Page

Of course, this raises questions about the immediate future of Magomedov. He still feels like someone who can be a legitimate contender in the middleweight division but in equal measure, he needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out what he can do to improve.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his thoughts on how it all played out.

White’s view on Magomedov’s defeat

“You have to be aggressive with Page, but it’s a weird situation to be in because he’s a counter-striker and he sort of sits back and waits for you,” White said. “You’re dammed if you do, damned if you don’t.”

“I think styles make fights, and MVP is a very tough style to fight,” White said. “He lays back and counter punches. If you go in guns a’blazing, he’s a real good counter puncher. And if you have a hard time getting off, there’s a lot of standing around and staring at each other.

“(Page is) just a hard style to fight. I don’t think this diminishes (Magomedov) in any way, and I don’t think it had anything to do with him freezing. Let’s not forget: The guy has one eye. That doesn’t help.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be next for Shara Magomedov in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

