UFC Atlanta Results: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig ends in a no-contest (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the featured prelim between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato.

Rodolfo Bellato, Paul Craig, UFC Atlanta, Results, UFC

Craig (17-9-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a 3-fight losing skid. ‘Bearjew’ most previously competed inside of the Octagon this past November at UFC 309, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Bo Nickal.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February at UFC 312, where he fought Jimmy Crute to a draw. Prior to that, the Brazilian had gone 2-0 under the UFC banner.

Round one of this UFC Atlanta light heavyweight matchup begins and Rodolfo Bellato comes forward and is on quickly on the offensive. He lands a 1-2 and then a pair of low kicks. A big right over the top connects. Paul Craig answers with a spinning back kick to the body. The fighters trade low kicks. Craig shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Bellato with a 1-2. Another takedown attempt from ‘Bearjew’ fails to come to fruition. He does land a nice kick to the body right after. Another spinning back kick from the Scotsman lands. He drives Bellato back into the cage. He lands a trip takedown but Rodolfo is able to scramble right back to his feet. The Brazilian tries a takedown of his own now and he gets it! He’s working from half guard with 20 seconds remaining in the round. He stands up and lands a pair of kicks. He looks to come back into guard and Paul Craig hits him with an upkick and he is out cold. Wow! Not sure if that was legal or not. But this fight is likely over. The referee is checking the replay to see if that was a legal strike.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig ends in a no-contest (illegal upkick)

What did you think of the result?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

