Ilia Topuria says he will be returning to the Octagon with a new identity: “El Matador has been my ally in every fight”

By Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has suggested that when he returns to the Octagon, he’ll be doing so with an entirely new identity.

Ilia Topuria

Every now and then, a fighter comes along who doesn’t even seem human. They are able to put everything together in a way that defies logic – especially in a sport like mixed martial arts. There are a couple of examples of this in recent years but right now, there’s one man that is on everyone’s lips: Ilia Topuria.

RELATED: UFC legend explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would be an ‘insult’

Topuria has been on an absolutely insane run on form in his last few appearances inside the Octagon. Most notably, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the UFC featherweight title before also knocking out Max Holloway to retain it. A lot of people have long since suggested that this is the best two-fight run in the promotion’s history, and it’s quite hard to argue against that. He’s a machine, and there are no limits to what he could achieve.

Moving forward, Topuria looks set to make his way up to the lightweight division on a more permanent basis. Nobody can know for sure how it’s going to play out but at the bare minimum, it’ll be intriguing. As per the man himself, it also seems like he’s going to have a whole new persona.

Topuria promises new identity in UFC return

“El Matador has been my ally in every fight. But next time, I’ll step into the octagon with a new identity. #NewEra”

Regardless of whether he has a new nickname, walkout or ‘aura’, Ilia Topuria is still going to enter his next fight with all eyes on him. Who knows, maybe he’ll be competing for another world title. Even if he doesn’t, it’s insane how bright the future is for this kid.

What do you believe the immediate future holds for Ilia Topuria? Is he one of your favourite fighters in the sport? If so, why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

