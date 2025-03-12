Michael Chandler not interested in reigniting feud with Patricio Pitbull under the UFC banner: “I’m not a guy who tries to get anything back”

Michael Chandler isn’t interested in reigniting his Bellator feud with Patricio Pitbull now that they’re both in the UFC.

As we know, Michael Chandler has achieved some incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. What some fans forget, however, is that he already had a great resume before that, courtesy of his tenure in Bellator.

When he was there, Chandler fought the Pitbull brothers three times. He defeated Patricky twice, before going on to face Patricio – losing via TKO at the end of a heated rivalry.

In a recent interview, Chandler made it clear that he isn’t overly interested in running it back with Pitbull now that he’s in the UFC alongside him.