Michael Chandler not interested in reigniting feud with Patricio Pitbull under the UFC banner: “I’m not a guy who tries to get anything back”
Michael Chandler isn’t interested in reigniting his Bellator feud with Patricio Pitbull now that they’re both in the UFC.
As we know, Michael Chandler has achieved some incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. What some fans forget, however, is that he already had a great resume before that, courtesy of his tenure in Bellator.
When he was there, Chandler fought the Pitbull brothers three times. He defeated Patricky twice, before going on to face Patricio – losing via TKO at the end of a heated rivalry.
In a recent interview, Chandler made it clear that he isn’t overly interested in running it back with Pitbull now that he’s in the UFC alongside him.
“Yeah, not interested in relitigating anything man. I’m not a guy who tries to get anything back and also I’m not a type of guy who likes to have any animosity. Obviously I knocked his brother out almost twice, definitely knocked him out once pretty bad.”
“I think there was a miscommunication there with the language barrier, I said something about family because of his brother and then I think interpreted that as mom, wife, sister, brother, kids and all that. I think it got blown out of proportion to be honest with you but with that being said man, I wish him the best in the UFC, I want him to come over and do well.
“He’s a 145’er, I’m a 155’er, I have no interest in fighting Patricio Pitbull but it’ll be interesting to share the same card with him and when I do see him, I will shake his hand respectfully. [I] might even apologize for the miscommunications in the past. Let’s let bygones be bygones, you don’t need to spend any of your energy on me. Focus on trying to become the featherweight champion of the UFC.”
