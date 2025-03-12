UFC 313 fighter admits he shouldn’t have won his prelims fight

By Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC 313 fighter Mairon Santos has admitted that he doesn’t believe he should’ve won his fight against Francis Marshall.

UFC CEO Dana White

In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s not uncommon for there to be controversial decisions. As is the case with boxing, judges can sometimes – in the eyes of fans and critics, get it wrong. At UFC 313, there was a fight on the prelims that certainly fell into this category for a lot of people watching.

RELATED: UFC 313: ‘Pereira vs. Ankalaev’ Live Results and Highlights

For the most part, Mairon Santos was fairly competitive in his outing against Francis Marshall at UFC 313. With that being said, many felt as if Marshall’s wrestling should’ve been enough for him to get his hand raised in victory. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen, with Santos getting the nod instead.

In a recent interview, Santos made it known that he doesn’t feel like this particular UFC victory was deserved now that he’s had a chance to watch it back.

 

Here’s the clip of Mairon Santos saying he believes Francis Marshall should have gotten his hand raised in their fight at UFC 313.

Full interview on @InsideFighting_ YT
Via @MikeOwensMedia pic.twitter.com/I5A5VZSyRz

— InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) March 11, 2025

Santos admits UFC error

“When the fight ended, I thought I won,” Santos explained to InsideFighting. “But after watching the fight, I think he should have had his hand raised, because the fight was very close. The takedown made the difference. I didn’t know that he did so well in the striking. That’s my take on the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

It’s always good to hear a fighter have a perspective like this. Either way, you can bet Santos will be eager to prove a point when he next gets back in the cage.

Who do you believe should’ve won this fight at UFC 313? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Joe rogan, Conor McGregor, UFC 264, MMA

Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025
Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Michael Chandler not interested in reigniting feud with Patricio Pitbull under the UFC banner: “I’m not a guy who tries to get anything back”

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

Michael Chandler isn’t interested in reigniting his Bellator feud with Patricio Pitbull now that they’re both in the UFC.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey works out with former opponent as comeback rumors continue to swirl: “I forgot how fun it could be!”

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has continued to tease the idea of a potential return to the world of mixed martial arts.

Georges St. Pierre, Simon Benoit
UFC

Georges St. Pierre critiques Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit's superman punch in NHL fight

Cole Shelton - March 11, 2025

UFC legend Georges St. Pierre criticized Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit for his fight on Monday night.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje calls out Islam Makhachev following recent UFC 313 win: "Dana White, I am ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje badly wants a fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill previews UFC Kansas City main event against Khalil Rountree: "He's not ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev reveals negotiations are already underway for rematch with Alex Pereira: "We are ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is down for a rematch against Alex Pereira.

Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev contemplates move to featherweight following loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: "They'll be in trouble"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Fresh off a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, Rafael Fiziev is interested in a move down in weight.

Roman Dolidze
Nassourdine Imavov

Roman Dolidze eyes rematch with Nassourdine Imavov with a win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104

Cole Shelton - March 11, 2025

Roman Dolidze is hoping to get another rematch if he beats Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 104.

Patricio
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire sends brief warning to Yair Rodriguez ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 11, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is planning to make his UFC debut an emphatic one.