UFC 313 fighter admits he shouldn’t have won his prelims fight
UFC 313 fighter Mairon Santos has admitted that he doesn’t believe he should’ve won his fight against Francis Marshall.
In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s not uncommon for there to be controversial decisions. As is the case with boxing, judges can sometimes – in the eyes of fans and critics, get it wrong. At UFC 313, there was a fight on the prelims that certainly fell into this category for a lot of people watching.
For the most part, Mairon Santos was fairly competitive in his outing against Francis Marshall at UFC 313. With that being said, many felt as if Marshall’s wrestling should’ve been enough for him to get his hand raised in victory. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen, with Santos getting the nod instead.
In a recent interview, Santos made it known that he doesn’t feel like this particular UFC victory was deserved now that he’s had a chance to watch it back.
Here’s the clip of Mairon Santos saying he believes Francis Marshall should have gotten his hand raised in their fight at UFC 313.
Santos admits UFC error
“When the fight ended, I thought I won,” Santos explained to InsideFighting. “But after watching the fight, I think he should have had his hand raised, because the fight was very close. The takedown made the difference. I didn’t know that he did so well in the striking. That’s my take on the fight.”
It’s always good to hear a fighter have a perspective like this. Either way, you can bet Santos will be eager to prove a point when he next gets back in the cage.
Who do you believe should’ve won this fight at UFC 313? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
