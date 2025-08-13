Michael Chandler gives his thoughts on new TV deal’s impact on fighter pay

By Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on how the promotion’s new TV deal could impact fighter pay.

Michael Chandler UFC fight

For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been a good soldier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’ll take any fight, and he’ll go out there and try to put on an absolute masterclass. Even in defeat, he’s been responsible for some fascinating encounters that often end in him receiving some kind of bonus.

RELATED: Dana White reveals bonuses will increase due to new Paramount TV deal

Recently, the UFC announced a new TV deal with Paramount that will see the bonus figures increase. That’ll certainly impact Chandler and the rest of the UFC roster, even though some fighters are feeling a bit more negative towards the whole thing.

 

Chandler’s view on UFC fighter pay

“I think the UFC is a lot more fair than people give them credit for,” Chandler explained on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “That’s what I would say. I think there’s going to be public pressure, there’s going to be corporate pressure, there’s going to be media pressure when you sign a deal of this magnitude. I do think so. I’m sure the phone has rung off the hook. Managers are calling, fighters are calling, ‘Hey, you’re signing billions of dollars a year per deal. I want to renegotiate my contract.’

“Things take time. This thing just got announced a little over 24 hours ago. Let a little of the dust to settle. Everybody worry about the thing they can control, which is taking care of themselves right now and training right now, but ultimately I think this is nothing but good for the sport for everybody involved.

“I think the fighters ultimately just like 30 years into the NFL, just like 30 years into the MLB, just like 30 years into every major sport, the money will continue to grow, but it can’t just grow overnight. So a little bit of patience.

“The best thing you can do for yourself is make yourself an indispensable asset to your promoter, making yourself a indispensable asset to the people that have put money behind you when it comes to endorsements, when it comes to getting on microphones, when it comes to using your platform, when it comes to building a fan base oust die of just punching people in the face in a cage.

“And if you can do that, and you can do it with class and integrity, the money will continue to multiply.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling is so good

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025
Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.

Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira looking to 'meet in the middle and throw down' with King Green at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Diego Ferreira is expecting a fan-friendly fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 319.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC's deal with Paramount will be 'terrible for the fighters'

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski gets stern warning from UFC 319 debutant: 'I'm going to take him out'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is used to having a target on his back, and one UFC 319 fighter has fired a warning shot.

Charles Oliveira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira's quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.

Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator discusses possible slam ban following scary knockout

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a possible slam ban after Elijah Smith’s slam KO win over Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109.