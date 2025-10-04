Magomed Ankalaev could get knocked out at UFC 320, says former Pereira opponent

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev reacts following Round 5 of his fight at UFC 313

UFC fighter Dustin Jacoby believes that Alex Pereira stands a good chance of knocking Magomed Ankalaev out.

Tonight, Magomed Ankalaev will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 320. It looks set to be one of the most intriguing fights of the year thus far, especially in the wake of ‘Big Ank’ actually taking the belt from ‘Poatan’ in their first fight.

RELATED: ‘Something’s different’… Israel Adesanya sides with longtime rival in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prediction

Many believe the champion stands a great chance of retaining his title and moving on to pastures new. With that being said, Ankalaev will obviously need to be incredibly careful of the attacking threat coming back his way as Pereira attempts to make history and reclaim the gold he once held.

Dustin Jacoby, who fought and lost to Pereira in a kickboxing match many years ago, issued the following warning to Ankalaev.

Jacoby’s view on Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

“I certainly believe Ankalaev is going to get it done,” Jacoby said. “However, if you’re talking gambling, betting…I would definitely sprinkle on ‘Poatan’ for a knockout.

“He has to go at him, which I certainly think he will. I think he’s gonna get into his face, try to knock him out, probably accept getting taken down the first time.

“I think Ankalaev is just too good, man,” Jacoby continued. “(But) he can’t get overzealous.

“And all this talk that his coach was saying how Pereira doesn’t really have power, I tell you what, man, that’ll get you knocked out really quick if you go in there and lose respect for the greatest knockout artist of all time.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe is the most likely outcome in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

