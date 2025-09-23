UFC legend roasts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as ‘completely irrelevant’ for potential UFC White House booking

Conor McGregor recently declared his planned UFC return against Michael Chandler next year, and one legendary former fighter isn’t having it.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor made headlines just days ago when he confirmed his intentions to fight Michael Chandler on the UFC’s White House card next year. McGregor and Chandler were supposed to square off at UFC 303 last year, before McGregor withdrew from the bout due to a toe injury.

Despite a four-year hiatus from competition, McGregor expects to be in the main event for the UFC card at The White House next summer. He hasn’t fought since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

A UFC legend believes McGregor doesn’t have the merit to headline the upcoming White House event.

Matt Brown blasts Conor McGregor after UFC White House declared return

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Matt Brown responded to McGregor’s recent remarks.

“I guess the thing with Conor is it going to draw the interest that we think it would?” Brown said of McGregor and Chandler. “We would all talk about him fighting but Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor is a completely irrelevant fight. Right? There’s no relevance whatsoever. Does nothing other than I guess sell tickets maybe?

“But if you’re going the Conor McGregor route, you’re talking about kind of more or less irrelevant fights, you’re going to bring in Ronda Rousey, now you’ve got two irrelevant fights. You’re literally just selling because of star power. For us hardcore fans, long-term, hardcore, serious fans, that doesn’t bring any interest to me at all.

“The fact that Conor got the UFC to where it is. You’ve got to give respect where it’s due,” Brown continued. “Again, for us, it’s not going to excite me. I don’t care to watch Conor and Chandler fight. It’s not that great to me, honestly.”

McGregor and Chandler are both looking to snap their ongoing losing skids inside the Octagon. Chandler’s last win came against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, while McGregor’s last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.