UFC legend goes off on referees for weak stance on eye pokes following Song Yadong vs. Henry Cejudo debacle
One UFC Hall of Famer has seen enough of MMA officials not taking action against eye pokes following the highly discussed conclusion to UFC Seattle.
Henry Cejudo had difficulty seeing out of his left eye after receiving an accidental double poke from Song Yadong. Rather than take a point away from Yadong, referee Jason Herzog instead gave the fighter a hard warning. Cejudo continued the fight until the fourth round was ready to begin, as he complained that he couldn’t see out of the left eye. The fight went to a technical decision in favor of Yadong.
Michael Bisping, who was on color commentary duties for the fight, is tired of the lack of consequences for eye pokes.
Michael Bisping Wants Stiffer Penalties for Eye Pokes
Once he got back to his hotel room following UFC Seattle, Michael Bisping hopped on his YouTube channel to take aim at MMA officials for not handing out more severe punishments for fighters who poke their opponents in the eye.
“The eye pokes, people need to know that there’s god damn f*cking consequences,” Bisping said. “Eye pokes are terrible. You know all about my history with the eyes. Eye pokes are bad, right? If you start taking points, people will stop stretching their f*cking fingers out. Then when the third round started and there was only a minute left, Song Yadong had his fingers out and so did Henry Cejudo, and I’m like, ‘Why isn’t the ref saying anything?’ Something needs to be done. Stricter penalties need to be in place. There needs to be immediate consequences for people poking fighters in the eye. It’s as simple as that.”
Bisping made it clear that he has nothing against Song Yadong and is even good friends with “The Kung Fu Kid’s” coach Urijah Faber. With that said, “The Count” has seen his share of eye pokes in MMA fights and he doesn’t feel the consequences have deterred fighters from sticking out their fingers to avoid the foul.
