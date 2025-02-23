UFC legend goes off on referees for weak stance on eye pokes following Song Yadong vs. Henry Cejudo debacle

Michael Bisping Wants Stiffer Penalties for Eye Pokes

Once he got back to his hotel room following UFC Seattle, Michael Bisping hopped on his YouTube channel to take aim at MMA officials for not handing out more severe punishments for fighters who poke their opponents in the eye.

“The eye pokes, people need to know that there’s god damn f*cking consequences,” Bisping said. “Eye pokes are terrible. You know all about my history with the eyes. Eye pokes are bad, right? If you start taking points, people will stop stretching their f*cking fingers out. Then when the third round started and there was only a minute left, Song Yadong had his fingers out and so did Henry Cejudo, and I’m like, ‘Why isn’t the ref saying anything?’ Something needs to be done. Stricter penalties need to be in place. There needs to be immediate consequences for people poking fighters in the eye. It’s as simple as that.”

Bisping made it clear that he has nothing against Song Yadong and is even good friends with “The Kung Fu Kid’s” coach Urijah Faber. With that said, “The Count” has seen his share of eye pokes in MMA fights and he doesn’t feel the consequences have deterred fighters from sticking out their fingers to avoid the foul.