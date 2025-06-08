Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O’Malley at UFC 316

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring his first successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at January’s UFC 311 event in California. ‘The Machine’ had entered this evening’s headliner sporting a 12-fight winning streak, which included victories over former UFC champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (18-3 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the UFC bantamweight title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Suga’ had put together a 7-fight unbeaten streak which saw him capture the 135lbs strap from Aljamain Sterling.

Tonight’s UFC 316 main event proved to be another dominant performance for the reigning and still champion Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ was able to connect with some good shots on the feet, this while imposing his wresting on ‘Suga’ throughout the course of their rematch. Eventually, in the third round, Merab locked up a north-south choke which forced Sean O’Malley to tapout. It was a very impressive performance from the Georgian, one that had many of his peers calling him the bantamweight goat.

Official UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley via submission (north-south choke) at 4:42 of Round 3

Check out how the pros react to ‘Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2’ below:

O’Malley looks very locked in. I like this side of him. #UFC316 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 8, 2025

This pace is intense what a main event 🔥🔥🔥 #ufc316 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 8, 2025

10-9 Merab. O’Malley can’t run forever. He needs to take risks sooner rather than later #UFC316 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 8, 2025

Merab up 2-0 bruh be loving it out there let’s go — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 8, 2025

What an end to that round!!!!!! WOWW @ufc — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) June 8, 2025

Hell of a fight!!! Let’s go — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 8, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 316:

Congrats Merab! That’s a wrap! Good nights guys! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 8, 2025

Unreal performance from @MerabDvalishvil best ever at 135 on a generational run 🔥 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 8, 2025

I do want to see Cory fight for the title next but man at the same time I need to see that O’Malley vs sandhagen — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 8, 2025

Merab is amazing 👏🏽 #UFC316 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 8, 2025

Merab looked better than ever! Boxing and submission. #UFC316 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 8, 2025

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his submission victory over O’Malley this evening in New Jersey?