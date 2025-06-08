Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O’Malley at UFC 316

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 316, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring his first successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at January’s UFC 311 event in California. ‘The Machine’ had entered this evening’s headliner sporting a 12-fight winning streak, which included victories over former UFC champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (18-3 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the UFC bantamweight title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Suga’ had put together a 7-fight unbeaten streak which saw him capture the 135lbs strap from Aljamain Sterling.

Tonight’s UFC 316 main event proved to be another dominant performance for the reigning and still champion Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ was able to connect with some good shots on the feet, this while imposing his wresting on ‘Suga’ throughout the course of their rematch. Eventually, in the third round, Merab locked up a north-south choke which forced Sean O’Malley to tapout. It was a very impressive performance from the Georgian, one that had many of his peers calling him the bantamweight goat.

Official UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley via submission (north-south choke) at 4:42 of Round 3

Check out how the pros react to ‘Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 316:

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his submission victory over O’Malley this evening in New Jersey?

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili stops Sean O'Malley (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, Pros react, UFC
Kayla Harrison

Pros react after Kayla Harrison dethrones Julianna Pena at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Julianna Pena (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix

UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Kevin Holland
UFC

UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

UFC 316, Results, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316: 'Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's possible future UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for "as long as possible"

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.