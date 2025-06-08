Pros react after Kayla Harrison dethrones Julianna Pena at UFC 316

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, Pros react, UFC

Pena (12-6 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s bantamweight title in her most previous effort this past October at UFC 307, scoring a controversial split decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Prior that the win, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ had suffered a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison (19-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at UFC 307 in Utah, where she picked up a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira. The former PFL champion had gone 2-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in April of 2024.

Tonight’s UFC 316 co-main event resulted in a dominant performance from the now new champion in Kayla Harrison. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist was able to overwhelm Julianna Pena on the canvas in both of the opening rounds, this before ultimately locking up a fight ending kimura submission hold. Following the impressive win, Harrison called out Amanda Nunes who proceeded to enter the cage for a faceoff. That fight will likely happen next and will surely be a highly anticipated showdown.

Official UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena via submission (kimura) at 4:55 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pena vs. Harrison’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kayla Harrison defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316:

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her submission victory over Pena this evening in New Jersey?

Related

Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Julianna Pena (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight bout between Patchy Mix and Mario Bautista.

Kevin Holland
UFC

UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

UFC 316, Results, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC

UFC 316: 'Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's possible future UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for "as long as possible"

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has provided an update on the UFC champion’s potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling doesn't quite understand Sean O'Malley's UFC superstardom

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has voiced his confusion at Sean O’Malley’s rise to superstardom in mixed martial arts.