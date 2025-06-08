Pros react after Kayla Harrison dethrones Julianna Pena at UFC 316

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena.

Pena (12-6 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s bantamweight title in her most previous effort this past October at UFC 307, scoring a controversial split decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Prior that the win, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ had suffered a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison (19-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at UFC 307 in Utah, where she picked up a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira. The former PFL champion had gone 2-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in April of 2024.

Tonight’s UFC 316 co-main event resulted in a dominant performance from the now new champion in Kayla Harrison. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist was able to overwhelm Julianna Pena on the canvas in both of the opening rounds, this before ultimately locking up a fight ending kimura submission hold. Following the impressive win, Harrison called out Amanda Nunes who proceeded to enter the cage for a faceoff. That fight will likely happen next and will surely be a highly anticipated showdown.

Official UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena via submission (kimura) at 4:55 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pena vs. Harrison’ below:

One of the best hyped fights of the year!

Let’s go @KaylaH. ⭐️🙏 #UFC316 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 8, 2025

That’s a good call though. That was too many illegal strikes. #UFC316 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 8, 2025

Been a lot of the talking. Let’s see what these girls have tonight 👀 #UFC316 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 8, 2025

Women’s MMA is … — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 8, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Kayla Harrison defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316:

And new!!! @KaylaH Olympic gold medalist x2, and Undisputed UFC woman’s Bantamweight champ! #UFC316 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 8, 2025

That SMILE tells it all. Congrats Kayla. #UFC316 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 8, 2025

#ANDNEW 👏🏽👏🏽 congratulations Kayla! Incredible accomplishments, very admirable! — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) June 8, 2025

Damn shawty is stronger than a motherfucker 💪 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 8, 2025

Kayla knows how to set up a fight! #UFC316 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 8, 2025

