Merab Dvalishvili’s coach reveals they were close to pulling him from UFC 311 title fight

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach has revealed that they nearly pulled him from his UFC 311 title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight championship for the second time. He’ll do so by going up against Sean O’Malley, the same man that he defeated to win the belt in the first place. Since that initial title win, he’s kept himself busy by also locking horns with Umar Nurmagomedov, who he was able to defeat at the start of the year in a really competitive affair.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the fight, there were rumblings that Dvalishvili was going through some injury problems in the lead-up to the bout. Either way, though, Merab was able to get the job done in pretty impressive fashion.

Now, in a recent interview, his coach John Wood opened up on what exactly Dvalishvili was going through.