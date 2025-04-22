Conor McGregor praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 316 return

UFC legend Conor McGregor has voiced his admiration for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his return to action at UFC 316.

Over the course of the last few years, Merab Dvalishvili has been impressing the masses in more ways than one. From his cardio to his grit and determination, he has earned the right to call himself the UFC bantamweight champion. Following on from wins over the likes of Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, Merab finally claimed the gold by dethroning Sean O’Malley at Noche UFC last year.

RELATED: UFC president Dana White defends Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

He proceeded to successfully defend the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov in one of the most technical fights of the year thus far. Now, Dvalishvili is gearing up to go again in a rematch against O’Malley. The Georgian champ will undoubtedly be seen as the favorite to come away with the belt still wrapped around his waist, but you never know what someone like ‘Suga’ could produce.

In a recent tweet on X, Conor McGregor of all people let it be known that he’s a fan of Merab Dvalishvili.