Conor McGregor praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 316 return
UFC legend Conor McGregor has voiced his admiration for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his return to action at UFC 316.
Over the course of the last few years, Merab Dvalishvili has been impressing the masses in more ways than one. From his cardio to his grit and determination, he has earned the right to call himself the UFC bantamweight champion. Following on from wins over the likes of Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, Merab finally claimed the gold by dethroning Sean O’Malley at Noche UFC last year.
He proceeded to successfully defend the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov in one of the most technical fights of the year thus far. Now, Dvalishvili is gearing up to go again in a rematch against O’Malley. The Georgian champ will undoubtedly be seen as the favorite to come away with the belt still wrapped around his waist, but you never know what someone like ‘Suga’ could produce.
In a recent tweet on X, Conor McGregor of all people let it be known that he’s a fan of Merab Dvalishvili.
And now, years on, the reigning, defending UFC World Champion! Magnificent!
Merab is A Star! 🌟 https://t.co/JOmxZzvSk4
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 21, 2025
McGregor praises Dvalishvili
Following on from a clip of Merab’s last loss in mixed martial arts, McGregor praised him for how he’s been able to climb back up the ladder.
“And now, years on, the reigning, defending UFC World Champion! Magnificent! Merab is a Star!”
Hopefully, we’re able to see him at his very best once again when he battles O’Malley.
Who are you favoring to come away from UFC 316 as the bantamweight champion: Sean O'Malley or Merab Dvalishvili?