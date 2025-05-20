Ilia Topuria has severe flaws in his game ahead of Charles Oliveira fight, says emerging UFC star

Flaws in Topuria’s Game?

Taking to his YouTube channel, Jean Silva revealed what he feels are some key flaws that Ilia Topuria has yet to address inside the Octagon (via Home of Fight).

“Topuria has powerful hips, but when he throws a heavy hook, it often causes him to turn so much that he gives up his back. This happened multiple times in the fight with Bryce Mitchell.

“You can clearly see when Topuria is setting up his right straight. He pulls his rear leg far back and hides it, his stance becomes very sideways. He throws a jab, takes a step back, his eyes look under his left arm, then comes a small feint, some movement, and he fires the right straight. Even when he throws that right straight, it looks more like an overhand.”

Silva even went into further detail by noting, “He often drops his hand on the same side he slips his head toward. It’s a reflex— even when he doesn’t slip deep, just moves his head slightly, his hand goes down. There are other moments where he forgets about defense entirely.”

Some fans believe that Silva may have said too much publicly, and should’ve kept things in-house if he wants Oliveira to take him up on his offer to assist during training camp. It’ll be interesting to see what Topuria’s response will be if he catches wind of “Lord” Silva’s comments.