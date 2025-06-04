Merab Dvalishvili vows to enflict more “damage” to Sean O’Malley in rematch at UFC 316

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili plans to make a statement at UFC 316.

Dvalishvili is set to rematch Sean O’Malley on Saturday night in an intriguing fight. Dvalishvili won a clear-cut decision to defeat O’Malley and become the bantamweight champ last September.

Heading into the rematch on Saturday, Dvalishvili is a big favorite, and he’s planning to make the win more clear this time as he expects to finish O’Malley.

“This time I’ll be more focused on the finish and more focused on damage,” Dvalishvili said at media day. “The first fight it was too easy, and I was too relaxed. I saw everything and controlled everything. I did kiss him and I did make fun of him. But this time I’m going to focus more on finishing, which is what I worked on. So yeah, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Dvalishvili did some antics in the first fight against O’Malley, as he kissed ‘Suga’s’ back and was trying to goof around. However, he says this time around, he’s focused on fighting and proving how much better he is than O’Malley.