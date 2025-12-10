Merab Dvalishvili goes on social media rampage against Petr Yan just days after UFC 323

By Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan face off at the UFC 323 ceremonial weigh-in

It didn’t take long for tensions to ramp back up between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after their rematch at UFC 323.

Petr Yan got his revenge against Merab Dvalishvili last weekend in the UFC 323 main event. More than two years after Dvalishvili put on a history-making performance in their first fight, Yan outpointed Dvalishvili by unanimous decision, showcasing a ‘master class’ in the eyes of analyst Joe Rogan.

It was a shocking result in the final major UFC event of the year at UFC 323. Yan, now a two-time UFC titleholder, could potentially face Dvalishvili in a trilogy bout next year.

Ahead of a potential showdown, things between Dvalishvili and Yan seemed relatively cordial in the immediate aftermath of UFC 323. That apparently didn’t last long, as Dvalishvili went on a wild social media rant against his two-time rival on Wednesday.

Merab Dvalishvili goes on wild rant against Petr Yan, Anatoly Malykhin after UFC 323

In a recent post to X, Dvalishvili went off on Yan.

“Fans and Friends – Listen to this guy now [Petr Yan],” Dvalishvili began.

“Never believe a word he says – just admitted he doesn’t write his own social media. Said he never said see you friend or said speedy recovery friend yesterday on Twitter – “wasn’t him”. How quickly he changed his mind – thought he was humbled when I beat him in 2023 and I was friendly toward him.

“Forget it now, liar. Game On.”

About an hour later, Dvalishvili doubled down on his fiery rhetoric towards Yan.

“Hey [Petr Yan] – you would be respectable if you really called me friend – but instead you choose these two as ‘friends’,” Dvalishvili said.

“[Anatoly Malykhin bet me $50,000 – never paid his bet like a real man. [@Mr_Saint_Patrick1] called out and cursed at my friend’s mother. Then instead of taking me on like a man after I slapped his coward face – he made me pay fines and go to court.

“Yea – you got some good friends there!”

As of this writing, Yan hasn’t responded to Dvalishvili’s tirade. According to Dvalishvili, the UFC has already promised that the Yan trilogy is next for both fighters after UFC 323.

