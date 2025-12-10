Islam Makhachev criticizes UFC for refusing to award Arman Tsarukyan the next lightweight title shot

Islam Makhachev came to his former rival Arman Tsarukyan’s defense after the recent announcement of the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight.

Arman Tsarukyan will have to wait a while longer for another shot at the UFC lightweight belt after UFC CEO Dana White’s recent remarks.

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett headlines a stacked card next month at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. The interim lightweight title matchup takes place amidst Ilia Topuria’s ongoing absence due to personal reasons.

With the Gaethje vs. Pimblett winner set to face Topuria upon the undisputed champion’s return to the Octagon, that leaves Tsarukyan on the outside looking in, despite an impressive win in his recent fight. Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker in the second round of their UFC Qatar headliner on November 22nd, and made a strong case for another title shot.

White, at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, reaffirmed his position that Tsarukyan will have to ‘work his way back’ to a title fight after his last-second withdrawal from UFC 311. Tsarukyan’s scheduled UFC 311 rival, Islam Makhachev, doesn’t agree with the promotion’s stance.

Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White’s latest comments on Arman Tsarukyan

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev defended Tsarukyan against White’s recent remarks about a potential title shot.

“The organization may not like it, but they make more and more fights that I don’t understand,” Makhachev said.

“Of course, I think Arman should have gotten the title shot. Let’s be honest: Arman is not going to fight anytime soon. It’s Pimblett vs. Gaethje, whoever wins, he gets a shot at Topuria. Meaning one more year of layoff for Arman, and it’s tough.

“Although I’ve had the same period in my career, I had ten fights before getting the title shot. So Arman should probably wait a bit and be patient.”

Makhachev vacated the UFC lightweight belt after his win over short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 311. He made the full-time move to welterweight, defeating Jack Della Maddalena to win the UFC welterweight championship last month at UFC 322.