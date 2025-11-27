Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s coach reveals desire to battle UFC heavyweight legend

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s coach Javier Torres has revealed that their team would like to face UFC legend Derrick Lewis.

This year alone, Waldo Cortes-Acosta has been able to go a magnificent 4-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the month of November, he secured two knockout wins over Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev, the latter of which came on short notice at UFC Qatar. So, it’s safe to say he’s vaulted himself up the ladder of relevancy in the heavyweight division.

While he’s not likely to get a title shot next, Cortes-Acosta knows that he has to keep this momentum going if he is serious about challenging for the gold at some point in the future. Tom Aspinall is the current champion, but all signs point towards him taking on Ciryl Gane in a rematch if and when he is able to 100% heal from his eye injury.

In a recent interview, Cortes-Acosta’s coach gave his thoughts on a few different opponents that they could take on next.

Cortes-Acosta’s next big target

“Look, there’s a fight that’s always interested me and now that we’re on top he wants us, it’s ‘money fight’ – Derrick Lewis,” Torres told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “I’ve always wanted a fight against him. I think it’s a good fight, and it would be a bomb between the two. The other one, which there’s talks, is against Volkov.”

“I feel like we are (close),” Torres said. “We’re in a very close position. But to lock down a title fight, I think we’d have to take out Volkov. That way, people can’t talk and say we got the privilege. I think it’s a winnable fight. I’ve seen Volkov compete. … that fight would be very good to contend for a title, but the fight I think everyone wants to see is against Derrick Lewis.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie