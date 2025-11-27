Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s coach reveals desire to battle UFC heavyweight legend

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025
Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s coach Javier Torres has revealed that their team would like to face UFC legend Derrick Lewis.

This year alone, Waldo Cortes-Acosta has been able to go a magnificent 4-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the month of November, he secured two knockout wins over Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev, the latter of which came on short notice at UFC Qatar. So, it’s safe to say he’s vaulted himself up the ladder of relevancy in the heavyweight division.

RELATED: Waldo Cortes-Acosta has big goals following short notice UFC Qatar win

While he’s not likely to get a title shot next, Cortes-Acosta knows that he has to keep this momentum going if he is serious about challenging for the gold at some point in the future. Tom Aspinall is the current champion, but all signs point towards him taking on Ciryl Gane in a rematch if and when he is able to 100% heal from his eye injury.

In a recent interview, Cortes-Acosta’s coach gave his thoughts on a few different opponents that they could take on next.

Cortes-Acosta’s next big target

“Look, there’s a fight that’s always interested me and now that we’re on top he wants us, it’s ‘money fight’ – Derrick Lewis,” Torres told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “I’ve always wanted a fight against him. I think it’s a good fight, and it would be a bomb between the two. The other one, which there’s talks, is against Volkov.”

“I feel like we are (close),” Torres said. “We’re in a very close position. But to lock down a title fight, I think we’d have to take out Volkov. That way, people can’t talk and say we got the privilege. I think it’s a winnable fight. I’ve seen Volkov compete. … that fight would be very good to contend for a title, but the fight I think everyone wants to see is against Derrick Lewis.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Related

Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili reveals why he isn't a fan of Umar Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Conor McGregor to a rehab facility in Dagestan

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has invited Conor McGregor to a rehabilitation facility in Dagestan as their feud continues.

Keith Jardine
UFC

Keith Jardine: Keanu Reeves is "100% action", Batista "wanted me to come grapple"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Keith Jardine is an acclaimed ex-UFC vet who also had a role doing some stunt work in John Wick. ‘The Dean of Mean’ has recently delved into some of his on-set experiences and the connection he had with the actor portraying the titular character, Keanu Reeves, even prior to filming. Also of note, Reeves has previously gotten in some training with world-renowned jiu-jitsu practitioner Jean Jacques Machado, working on the gentle art.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones visiting Russia: “Why is [he] not with his family on Thanksgiving?”

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones’ travel efforts in Chechnya and wondered why his long-time rival was not on home soil for a popular American holiday. A video was circulating around social media of Jones enjoying some Chechen cuisine during his recent foray in Russia, which has seen him utilize exotic weapons with Ramzan Kadyrov and get into some wrestling-related hijinks with Khamzat Chimaev.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan: "[Michael] Chandler is Nobody. UFC tried to make him a superstar"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan does not rate Michael Chandler highly as a top-level MMA fighter and indicated as such when blasting the former multi-time Bellator MMA champion in a recent interview. The conversation in question took place on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel as Tsarukyan fielded several subjects in the wake of his recent submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Jon Jones wouldn't mind if he doesn't get top billing for UFC White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025
Michael Morales and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's strength would be tested by Michael Morales, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025

Islam Makhachev would be in for an interesting test against Michael Morales if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov shuts down Ian Machado Garry's No. 1 contender demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t believe Ian Machado Garry should be the No. 1 contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Arman Tsarukyan is 'scary' fight for Ilia Topuria fans

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why Arman Tsarukyan is a scary fight for Ilia Topuria fans to contend with.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

Joshua Van doesn't want 'old vs young' storyline for Alexandre Pantoja fight

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025

UFC 323 title challenger Joshua Van doesn’t want an old vs young storyline for his showdown with Alexandre Pantoja.