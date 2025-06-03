Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira’s UFC future

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has made an interesting statement about Alex Pereira’s future.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

For Alex Pereira, it certainly feels like he doesn’t have anything left to prove in mixed martial arts. He has entered the sport and gone straight to the top, winning belts in two different weight classes. However, in the wake of losing the light heavyweight strap to Ankalaev, some have wondered how much longer he’ll compete in the sport for. There are obviously still interesting fights out there for him to take, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily will.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev makes claim regarding possible Alex Pereira rematch

For a lot of folks, an immediate rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev makes a lot of sense. They have history together and it feels as if they’d be able to put on an even better and bigger showcase the second time round. Alas, with rumors constantly circulating regarding ‘Poatan’ wanting a move up to heavyweight, that may well be where his focus lies.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev had a very short message to those who expect to see him fight Pereira anytime soon.

 

Ankalaev’s accusation towards Pereira

“Alex done, he’s never coming back. Let’s move on. June, July, August, I said yes.”

Things are a bit uncertain at light heavyweight. Ankalaev has a few different options in terms of what he’d personally like to do, but if the UFC wants the biggest money matchup, bringing Pereira back into the mix is the right way to go – so long as he’s actually invested.

What do you believe should happen when it comes to the matchmaking in this particular division? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being "stuck"

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could be beaten

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on how someone – perhaps Charles Oliveira – could defeat Ilia Topuria.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women's MMA

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Ham

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 316.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
UFC

UFC veteran Kevin Lee announces lawsuits against former promoter ahead of PFL debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is taking serious legal action against one of the recent MMA promotions he signed with.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA

UFC champ Tom Aspinall shuts down Michael Chandler comparisons: 'I'm not waiting'

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley criticizes Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style ahead of UFC 316: "Finisher vs. decisioner"

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t a fan of Merab Dvalishvili and the way he fights at UFC 316.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix takes aim at "journeyman" Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Ciryl Gane, Dave Fotsing, UFC, MMA, BJJ, Francis Ngannou
UFC

22-year-old MMA prospect makes UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane look tiny

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

The MMA Factory is easily the top gym in France, having already produced two UFC champions in Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The Paris-based facility may soon produce another UFC star in the utterly gigantic Dave Fotsing.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Jon Jones accused of performing ‘sexual act’ on male official

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy has fired an incendiary accusation at UFC star Jon Jones.