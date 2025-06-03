Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira’s UFC future

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has made an interesting statement about Alex Pereira’s future.

For Alex Pereira, it certainly feels like he doesn’t have anything left to prove in mixed martial arts. He has entered the sport and gone straight to the top, winning belts in two different weight classes. However, in the wake of losing the light heavyweight strap to Ankalaev, some have wondered how much longer he’ll compete in the sport for. There are obviously still interesting fights out there for him to take, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily will.

For a lot of folks, an immediate rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev makes a lot of sense. They have history together and it feels as if they’d be able to put on an even better and bigger showcase the second time round. Alas, with rumors constantly circulating regarding ‘Poatan’ wanting a move up to heavyweight, that may well be where his focus lies.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev had a very short message to those who expect to see him fight Pereira anytime soon.