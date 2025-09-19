Yuki Yoza promises revenge against Superlek at ONE 173: “I’m definitely going to win”

Yuki Yoza is carrying his teammate’s burden into the biggest fight of his career. Yoza steps up where Takeru couldn’t finish the job.

Yoza faces ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 27-year-old Team Vasileus standout enters this career-defining moment carrying more than personal ambition.

This fight represents unfinished business from ONE 165. There, Superlek systematically destroyed Takeru Segawa across five brutal rounds using leg kicks. The defeat sent Takeru into such a dark spiral he considered retirement after losing in front of his home crowd.

But Takeru found new purpose through his younger teammate. While the veteran faces Denis Puric on the same card, he’s channeling his energy into crafting the perfect game plan for Yoza’s revenge mission. The bond between these fighters runs deeper than typical gym partnerships.

Yoza embraces the weight of expectation. This transcends personal glory and enters sacred territory where loyalty matters more than individual achievement. The former K-1 Champion understands what this victory would mean for his devastated teammate.

“I’m really excited. I believe Yuki can definitely beat him. If I can use my experience to help him even a little, I’d love for our team to get revenge through him,” Takeru said.

Yuki Yoza eyes ONE World Title path through Superlek

Yuki Yoza built momentum through spectacular ONE Championship performances. Yoza announced his arrival by defeating Russian powerhouse Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, then dismantled former bantamweight king Petchtanong Petchfergus to extend his winning streak to 12 fights.

Superlek represents a quantum leap in competition. The Thai superstar holds victories over pound-for-pound legends like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Takeru himself. His resume sparkles with two-division, two-sport ONE World Titles.

Yoza relishes the challenge ahead. Despite his impressive run, questions linger about how he’ll perform against elite competition. This clash provides the ultimate measuring stick for his aspirations.

The Team Vasileus product sees opportunity beyond revenge. Victory catapults him directly into title contention against current ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty. That belt represents his true obsession.

“I’ve had some close fights, but I’ve never felt like I outright lost or was about to lose in a pure striking exchange. That’s actually something I’m really looking forward to testing in this next fight,” he said.

“This fight isn’t the goal. I’m not underestimating him at all, but beating him is just the start. Standing in front of me now is Superlek, but my real target is Haggerty.”