Maycee Barber is ready to earn title shot with “dominant win” over Erin Blanchfield

UFC star Maycee Barber is ready to prove that she’s ready for a title shot by defeating Erin Blanchfield in their upcoming clash.

This weekend, Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield will attempt to prove that they are finally ready for a shot at the UFC women’s flyweight championship. While Valentina Shevchenko is the current queen of the division, many people believe that both of these woman have the potential to dethrone her.

Regardless of whether or not you believe that, there’s no denying that Barber vs Blanchfield is a fascinating matchup. The pair have been linked with a fight against one another for what feels like forever and now, we’re finally going to see it, and we’re finally going to get some answers.

Ahead of the bout, Barber made it clear that she plans on making a real statement on Saturday night.