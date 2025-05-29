Maycee Barber is ready to earn title shot with “dominant win” over Erin Blanchfield
UFC star Maycee Barber is ready to prove that she’s ready for a title shot by defeating Erin Blanchfield in their upcoming clash.
This weekend, Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield will attempt to prove that they are finally ready for a shot at the UFC women’s flyweight championship. While Valentina Shevchenko is the current queen of the division, many people believe that both of these woman have the potential to dethrone her.
Regardless of whether or not you believe that, there’s no denying that Barber vs Blanchfield is a fascinating matchup. The pair have been linked with a fight against one another for what feels like forever and now, we’re finally going to see it, and we’re finally going to get some answers.
Ahead of the bout, Barber made it clear that she plans on making a real statement on Saturday night.
Barber is ready to prove herself
“I believe that I should be next in line for the belt with a dominant performance, a dominant finish and putting my name out there and doing what I need to do,” Barber told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think this is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get a finish and get a dominant win and continue my win streak and put it at seven, and solidify my shot at the belt.”
“I think Erin’s a one-dimensional fighter and I think I’ve made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don’t think she’s a great striker. She’s not a finisher and she’s not a dangerous fighter.
“She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you and I go out there to make you bleed. I think that’s what’s going to be my advantage. I don’t care where the fight goes. Whether it’s standing or on the ground, I’m going to finish Erin Blanchfield.”
