Mateusz Gamrot explains difficulty in getting a fight with ranked UFC opponent

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot has explained his difficulty in securing a fight with a ranked opponent.

As we know, Mateusz Gamrot will return to action this weekend when he collides with Ludovit Klein. While this is expected by many to be an exciting and intriguing lightweight affair, a lot of people would’ve expected to see the Polish sensation take on someone a bit higher up the rankings.

Alas, if you believe Gamrot, that’s exactly what he’s been trying to do. In the wake of losing to Dan Hooker, he has been eager to prove that he still has what it takes to mix it up with the elites at 155 pounds. Unfortunately, a lot of big names have reportedly turned him down, meaning that he’ll instead throw down with Klein in what is a pretty risky fight.

Ahead of fight night, Gamrot opened up on the whole ordeal and how he feels about it.