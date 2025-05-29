Mateusz Gamrot explains difficulty in getting a fight with ranked UFC opponent
UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot has explained his difficulty in securing a fight with a ranked opponent.
As we know, Mateusz Gamrot will return to action this weekend when he collides with Ludovit Klein. While this is expected by many to be an exciting and intriguing lightweight affair, a lot of people would’ve expected to see the Polish sensation take on someone a bit higher up the rankings.
Alas, if you believe Gamrot, that’s exactly what he’s been trying to do. In the wake of losing to Dan Hooker, he has been eager to prove that he still has what it takes to mix it up with the elites at 155 pounds. Unfortunately, a lot of big names have reportedly turned him down, meaning that he’ll instead throw down with Klein in what is a pretty risky fight.
Ahead of fight night, Gamrot opened up on the whole ordeal and how he feels about it.
Gamrot voices his frustration
“This was like hard to get the opponent,” Gamrot said at Wednesday’s media day. “I came to Florida in January. I hope that I get to fight soon, but this moment, like everyone was booked from the ranking, and I put pressure on UFC like, ‘Ok, guys. If everyone is busy, give me guys without ranking. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to stay active this year. I want to fight.’ And that’s why I’m fighting Ludovit Klein today.”
“Of course, it’s better if you get guys from the rankings, and you beat them, and you move up in the ranking, but I know the most important for the UFC is to put on good performances in the cage,” Gamrot said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s against guys in the ranking or no ranking. If you finish this guy, your positions move up. This is my mindset and my career is a fantastic journey.”
