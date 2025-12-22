Maycee Barber calls for rematch against Alexa Grasso in February

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for a rematch against Alexa Grasso in February next year.

For the longest time now, Maycee Barber has been viewed as someone who could legitimately become a future world champion in the UFC. That much goes without saying, but at the same time, she has also had her fair share of injury setbacks, leaving many to wonder whether she’ll ever be healthy enough to really go after the gold.

In her most recent outing, Barber was able to pick up a nice win over Karine Silva to prove that her time away from the cage wasn’t going to stop her momentum. Now, she’s looking ahead to the future, and you can bet a world title opportunity is what she’s got her eye on above everything else.

In a recent interview, though, Barber made it known that in an ideal world, she will battle Alexa Grasso in a rematch from 2021 when Grasso got the better of Maycee.

Barber wants Grasso rematch

“I’ve been calling for a rematch with Alexa for a long time, so there’s no denying that I would want that fight, and we’ll see what happens,” Barber said. “February sounds amazing, and I’ve already been calling for the rematch with Grasso, so, we’ll see what happens. If she’s injured, we’ll see. I don’t know what the injury is, but if she had to pull out with Rose, then it depends.”

“Was it an injury, injury? Was it like a cut? Did she get cut on the head? Something like that,” Barber said. “Because if it’s an actual injury and she has to have surgery, it could be she’s out for a while. If not, then we’ll see. She could heal for a couple of weeks, and then she’s good, and then she could take a fight.

“It really just depends on the type of injury that she has and the timeline and how she’s feeling, and what Mick (Maynard) and Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) are all thinking, and if it makes sense to them, and what everyone’s thinking.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie