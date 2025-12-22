Isi Fitikefu faces unbeaten ONE newcomer Chase Mann at ONE Fight Night 39

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 22, 2025
Isi Fitikefu

Isi Fitikefu knows what it’s like to watch an opportunity slip away. But the Australian-Tongan welterweight gets a second chance to prove his worth.

The 33-year-old meets undefeated American newcomer Chase Mann at ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek vs. Dayakaev on Friday, January 23, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Fitikefu was supposed to fight at ONE Fight Night 38 last month. That fight with unbeaten Turkish prospect Dzhabir Dzhabrailov got scrapped when his opponent withdrew due to injury. So the Sydney-based fighter waited. Now he’s locked in against another undefeated challenger looking to make a name off his back.

The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange representative enters riding a two-fight win streak. He submitted Valmir da Silva with a first-round rear-naked choke in April 2023. Then he stopped Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s five-fight winning streak at ONE 168: Denver last September. Both victories came after he dropped a split decision to Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in his promotional debut back in November 2022.

Fitikefu switched from rugby to martial arts before finding his true calling inside the ring. He arrived at ONE Championship with a 7-0 record and big expectations. That early loss stung. But he’s rebuilt his name one finish at a time.

Chase Mann brings perfect record into promotional debut

Mann steps into the biggest fight of his life carrying a spotless 6-0 professional record. The 29-year-old has finished opponents every way possible. Knockouts. Submissions. He’s proven he can hurt people wherever the fight goes.

The American has never tasted defeat inside a cage. But ONE Championship represents a massive jump in competition. Fitikefu isn’t some regional fighter still learning the ropes. He’s battle-tested against high-level opposition and hungry to push toward title contention.

This matchup gives ONE Fight Night 39 another compelling storyline. Mann wants to announce his arrival on the biggest stage. Fitikefu needs another statement victory to keep climbing the ranks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Isi Fitikefu ONE Championship

Related

Fabricio Andrey

Fabricio Andrey welcomes Joao Mendes to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2025
Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee booked to face Shozo Isojima in long-awaited lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Adrian Lee’s perfect start hit a wall in September. The Hawaiian phenom gets his chance to bounce back against someone who knows exactly how that feels.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan defends kickboxing world title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Jackie Buntan gets her shot at redemption against the woman who took away her Muay Thai dreams. The Filipino-American isn’t handing over her kickboxing crown without a fight.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Sam-A promises to make Jaosuayai's strawweight debut a nightmare: "A warm welcome"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows the weight cut changes everything. The Thai legend plans to exploit that vulnerability when Jaosuayai drops down to strawweight.

Chihiro Sawada and Natalie Salcedo
ONE Championship

Chihiro Sawada Faces Natalie Salcedo at ONE Fight Night 39 in potential title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 17, 2025

Chihiro Sawada gets another shot at breaking into title contention, but the Japanese grappler needs to solve an undefeated puzzle first.

Yod-IQ

Yod-IQ gets rematch against Alexey Balyko at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025
Tawanchai PK Saenchai
Tawanchai

Tawanchai returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I want that second belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025

Nine months removed from his first kickboxing loss, Tawanchai PK Saenchai carries unfinished business back into the ring. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion refuses to let one setback derail his two-sport dream.

Zhang Peimian
Zhang Peimian

Zhang Peimian expects three-round war with Thongpoon at ONE Friday Fights 137: "We are both hard to be finished"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Two straight losses put Zhang Peimian‘s career trajectory in jeopardy. The Chinese phenom refuses to let controversy define his path forward.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam promises career-defining fight at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I am very confident"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Four straight victories put Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai within striking distance of redemption. The Thai southpaw believes one more statement performance separates him from the life-changing contract he desperately wants.

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.