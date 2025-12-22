Isi Fitikefu faces unbeaten ONE newcomer Chase Mann at ONE Fight Night 39

Isi Fitikefu knows what it’s like to watch an opportunity slip away. But the Australian-Tongan welterweight gets a second chance to prove his worth.

The 33-year-old meets undefeated American newcomer Chase Mann at ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek vs. Dayakaev on Friday, January 23, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Fitikefu was supposed to fight at ONE Fight Night 38 last month. That fight with unbeaten Turkish prospect Dzhabir Dzhabrailov got scrapped when his opponent withdrew due to injury. So the Sydney-based fighter waited. Now he’s locked in against another undefeated challenger looking to make a name off his back.

The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange representative enters riding a two-fight win streak. He submitted Valmir da Silva with a first-round rear-naked choke in April 2023. Then he stopped Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s five-fight winning streak at ONE 168: Denver last September. Both victories came after he dropped a split decision to Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in his promotional debut back in November 2022.

Fitikefu switched from rugby to martial arts before finding his true calling inside the ring. He arrived at ONE Championship with a 7-0 record and big expectations. That early loss stung. But he’s rebuilt his name one finish at a time.

Chase Mann brings perfect record into promotional debut

Mann steps into the biggest fight of his life carrying a spotless 6-0 professional record. The 29-year-old has finished opponents every way possible. Knockouts. Submissions. He’s proven he can hurt people wherever the fight goes.

The American has never tasted defeat inside a cage. But ONE Championship represents a massive jump in competition. Fitikefu isn’t some regional fighter still learning the ropes. He’s battle-tested against high-level opposition and hungry to push toward title contention.

This matchup gives ONE Fight Night 39 another compelling storyline. Mann wants to announce his arrival on the biggest stage. Fitikefu needs another statement victory to keep climbing the ranks.