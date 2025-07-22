Max Holloway once again mocks Ilia Topuria for carrying around BMF title belt
UFC legend Max Holloway has questioned Ilia Topuria for carrying around the BMF title belt as talks of a rematch continue.
Last Saturday night, Max Holloway successfully retained the BMF championship by defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. As we know, though, ‘Blessed’ lost his last fight before this, falling to a KO defeat at the hands of Ilia Topuria. While the BMF title wasn’t on the line in that fight, some felt as if it should’ve been.
Alas, that wasn’t the case, but it didn’t stop Topuria from buying a BMF title replica belt and parading around with it. This seemed to rub Holloway the wrong way and, unsurprisingly, after his UFC 318 win, Max made it crystal clear that he wants a UFC lightweight championship shot against Ilia Topuria.
In the post-fight press conference, Holloway once again spoke about Topuria carrying around the BMF title belt.
Holloway’s view on Topuria carrying BMF belt
“It just makes no sense what he’s doing walking around with it, or whatever. Did you see [Islam Makhachev] walking around with [another] champion’s belt after beating [Alexander Volkanovski] two times? You know what I mean? Like, the belt wasn’t on the line. Get over it, brother. Why did you spend money on a damn f*cking belt?”
“That’s just crazy to me,” Holloway said. “I know you’re rich and all, but that’s just a waste of money.”
Hopefully, we get to see these two warriors run it back sooner rather than later.
Do you believe Ilia Topuria has a claim for being the rightful BMF champion? If these two do have a rematch, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
