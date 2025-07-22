Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on rumors of Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight

By Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving up to his division.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the new king of the heavyweight division following the retirement of Jon Jones. What we don’t know, though, is who he’s going to face in his next fight. There are a handful of potential contenders in the mix but one that stands out as being pretty intriguing is none other than Alex Pereira.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss with message for Jon Jones

‘Poatan’ is a former two-weight world champion and if he were to win the heavyweight belt, he’d become the first fighter in UFC history to win world titles in three weight classes. Aspinall, meanwhile, has been out of action for so long that we imagine he’s just eager to get back in there.

In a recent interview, Aspinall was asked about recent footage of Pereira that seems to show him looking bigger than usual.

Aspinall’s view on Pereira

“As far as he’s concerned, I think that… if I was him, I’d want to get a rematch and get the light heavyweight belt back,” Aspinall told UFC op EuroSport. “But I’m not him, so I don’t know. I don’t know.

“But I think the weight thing, the guy and his team know what they’re doing on social media. They know how to make headlines, which is good. I think, as far as I’m aware, that’s quite normal for him and other big light heavyweights to get up to 240, 250. So I don’t know. Maybe he’s just teasing it, maybe he’ll be in. I have no idea.”

“Any fight is interesting to me,” Aspinall said. “I don’t need much to be enticed into a fight with somebody. I’m the easiest guy. Just tell me who I’m fighting, and I’m in.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC

Bryce Mitchell believes he is the man to defeat UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 200, UFC Abu Dhabi
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 200 with Marcus McGhee and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

The 200th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Paulo Costa’s claim that he was DMing his wife: “She deleted everything bro”

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at Paulo Costa.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 318
Max Holloway

What's next for the stars of UFC 318?

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

The UFC was in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday for a solid UFC 318 card. The main event saw Max Holloway defending his BMF belt in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, which also served as ‘The Diamond’s’ final fight.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Reinier de Ridder predicting a spectacular win over Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi: "I need to finish him"

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

Reinier de Ridder is expecting to make a statement in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes interested in rematch with Russian heavyweight contender

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway open to rematching Charles Oliveira after UFC 318 win: "I heard he was yapping"

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

Max Holloway is open to rematching Charles Oliveira in his next fight if he doesn’t get a title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway's old foe vouches for 'Blessed' UFC lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 21, 2025

An old rival of Max Holloway believes “Blessed” is a solid choice for the next UFC lightweight title contender.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria

Dana White won't rule out Max Holloway getting chance at revenge against Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 21, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Max Holloway has set himself up for plenty of options after defeating Dustin Poirier.

Dana White and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White's White House fight rejection

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 21, 2025

Jon Jones is aware of UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments shutting down the idea of “Bones” fighting in the White House.