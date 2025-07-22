Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on rumors of Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving up to his division.
As we know, Tom Aspinall is the new king of the heavyweight division following the retirement of Jon Jones. What we don’t know, though, is who he’s going to face in his next fight. There are a handful of potential contenders in the mix but one that stands out as being pretty intriguing is none other than Alex Pereira.
‘Poatan’ is a former two-weight world champion and if he were to win the heavyweight belt, he’d become the first fighter in UFC history to win world titles in three weight classes. Aspinall, meanwhile, has been out of action for so long that we imagine he’s just eager to get back in there.
In a recent interview, Aspinall was asked about recent footage of Pereira that seems to show him looking bigger than usual.
Aspinall’s view on Pereira
“As far as he’s concerned, I think that… if I was him, I’d want to get a rematch and get the light heavyweight belt back,” Aspinall told UFC op EuroSport. “But I’m not him, so I don’t know. I don’t know.
“But I think the weight thing, the guy and his team know what they’re doing on social media. They know how to make headlines, which is good. I think, as far as I’m aware, that’s quite normal for him and other big light heavyweights to get up to 240, 250. So I don’t know. Maybe he’s just teasing it, maybe he’ll be in. I have no idea.”
“Any fight is interesting to me,” Aspinall said. “I don’t need much to be enticed into a fight with somebody. I’m the easiest guy. Just tell me who I’m fighting, and I’m in.”
