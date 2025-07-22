Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on rumors of Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving up to his division.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the new king of the heavyweight division following the retirement of Jon Jones. What we don’t know, though, is who he’s going to face in his next fight. There are a handful of potential contenders in the mix but one that stands out as being pretty intriguing is none other than Alex Pereira.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss with message for Jon Jones

‘Poatan’ is a former two-weight world champion and if he were to win the heavyweight belt, he’d become the first fighter in UFC history to win world titles in three weight classes. Aspinall, meanwhile, has been out of action for so long that we imagine he’s just eager to get back in there.

In a recent interview, Aspinall was asked about recent footage of Pereira that seems to show him looking bigger than usual.