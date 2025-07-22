Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jon Jones is long past his prime as he considers MMA comeback

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the future of Jon Jones ahead of his potential comeback.

As we know, Jon Jones is technically retired from the sport of mixed martial arts. He made the decision a few weeks back, declining to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against interim champion Tom Aspinall. As a result of that, Tom has been promoted to the position of undisputed champion.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

While we all suspected that Jones may change his mind, it didn’t take nearly as long as most people thought. In the immediate aftermath of Dana White and Donald Trump announcing a UFC White House card, Jon made it crystal clear that he’s interested in competing on that card.

When asked about Jones in a recent interview, the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov had some interesting thoughts on his current position.