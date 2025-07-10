Chatri Sityodtong addresses “PR attacks” against ONE Championship

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Chatri Sityodtong isn’t staying silent about the coordinated efforts to undermine his organization. The ONE Championship Chairman and CEO took to Facebook to address what he calls sophisticated attacks on the promotion.

Chatri Sityodtong

According to Sityodtong, the attacks have escalated significantly in 2025. He claims malicious parties have used AI-generated deepfake videos, thousands of fake social media accounts, and articles filled with misinformation to spread false narratives about ONE Championship.

The attacks have targeted everything from the organization’s financial health to its broadcast partnerships. Some have falsely claimed that ONE’s Amazon Prime Video deal ends this year, when it actually runs through mid-2027.

Sityodtong acknowledges that ONE Championship isn’t perfect and has made mistakes. He admits the organization has had to downsize in some countries, reschedule events, and deal with unhappy athletes.

But he believes the attacks go beyond legitimate criticism and resemble a political smear campaign designed to damage ONE’s reputation.

“Over the last several years, as ONE has grown exponentially in popularity around the world, it has become a target of increasingly sophisticated online and PR attacks by malicious parties,” he said.

“In many ways, these tactics resemble a dirty political smear campaign, except I am not running for any political office, and no one else at ONE is either. Sadly, there are some who simply want to see ONE fail.”

Chatri Sityodtong confident about ONE Championship’s financial future

Chatri Sityodtong also addressed ONE Championship’s financial situation, acknowledging that building a global sports property requires significant investment. He admits he may have misjudged the timing of when the organization would reach profitability.

The Chairman and CEO explained that ONE has been in an investment phase for years, building content for 195 countries, recruiting superstar athletes, and throwing costly events to build their brand.

Since their peak investment year in 2019, costs have decreased while revenues have grown consistently. Sityodtong believes the path to profitability is now clear.

He pointed to sold-out venues and trending topics as evidence of ONE’s popularity and monetization potential. The organization has built a global fan base that continues to grow.

“Since our peak investment year in 2019, costs have come down steadily. Revenues have grown every year since inception and continue on a good trajectory. As a result, our monthly losses have now seen several meaningful step-function reductions. The path to profitability is now very clear,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I truly believe that good always triumphs over evil and that love always defeats hate. Because we are ONE.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

