Chatri Sityodtong addresses “PR attacks” against ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong isn’t staying silent about the coordinated efforts to undermine his organization. The ONE Championship Chairman and CEO took to Facebook to address what he calls sophisticated attacks on the promotion.

According to Sityodtong, the attacks have escalated significantly in 2025. He claims malicious parties have used AI-generated deepfake videos, thousands of fake social media accounts, and articles filled with misinformation to spread false narratives about ONE Championship.

The attacks have targeted everything from the organization’s financial health to its broadcast partnerships. Some have falsely claimed that ONE’s Amazon Prime Video deal ends this year, when it actually runs through mid-2027.

Sityodtong acknowledges that ONE Championship isn’t perfect and has made mistakes. He admits the organization has had to downsize in some countries, reschedule events, and deal with unhappy athletes.

But he believes the attacks go beyond legitimate criticism and resemble a political smear campaign designed to damage ONE’s reputation.

“Over the last several years, as ONE has grown exponentially in popularity around the world, it has become a target of increasingly sophisticated online and PR attacks by malicious parties,” he said.

“In many ways, these tactics resemble a dirty political smear campaign, except I am not running for any political office, and no one else at ONE is either. Sadly, there are some who simply want to see ONE fail.”