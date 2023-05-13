search

Pros react after Matt Brown KO’s Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between veterans Matt Brown and Court McGee served as today’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim.

Matt Brown

Brown (24-19 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort in March of 2022. Prior to that loss, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off a brutal knockout win over Dhiego Lima in June of 2021.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (21-12 MMA) was also looking to re-enter the win column when he took to the Octagon this afternoon in Charlotte. ‘The Crusher’ was coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Jeremiah Wells in his most previous effort last June. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old veteran was riding a two-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim resulted in another nasty knockout win for the 42-year-old veteran in Matt Brown. ‘The Immortal’ connected a big right hand on the chin of Court McGee in the final minute of the opening round, and ‘The Crusher’ was sent crashing down to the canvas (see that here). The referee quickly stepped in and waved off the contest.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown def. Court McGee via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Brown vs. McGee’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Matt Brown defeating Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4:

Who would you like to see Matt Brown fight next following his KO victory over Court McGee this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Court McGee Matt Brown UFC

Related

Matt Brown

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown KO's Court McGee (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

UFC on ABC 4: 'Rozenstruik vs. Almeida' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returns to North Carolina for today’s UFC on ABC 4 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the […]

Bryan Battle
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryan Battle says having hometown fight in the UFC is a "dream come true," believes he's a "step ahead" of Gabe Green

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023

Bryan Battle is getting a homecoming of sorts. Battle is set for his fifth UFC fight after winning TUF 29 at middleweight and will be taking on Gabe Green at UFC Charlotte. Although the fight […]

Johnny Eblen
Johnny Eblen

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is confident he would “destroy” UFC title holder Israel Adesanya: “He really exposed himself when he fought Pereira”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is confident he would ‘destroy’ UFC title holder Israel Adesanya. Apparently, Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA) believes he has what it takes to defeat UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya (24-2 […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “fumbling the bag” post on social media: “Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ‘fumbling the bag’ post on social media. Ngannou recently took to ‘Instagram’ with a picture of himself, sitting on his Mercedes, on the phone, with the caption: “Just […]

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling addresses "aged gracefully" comments from Anthony Smith regarding the illegal knee incident: "When you've got a bone to pick with somebody, you kinda got to call it how it is"

Lewis Simpson - May 12, 2023
Jairzinho-Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ Weigh-in Results: One fight canceled

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

UFC on ABC 4 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Headlining the event will be Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) in a heavyweight […]

UFC

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill responds to critics suggesting 205 is a weak division: “That’s insane to me”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has slammed critics who believe the division is weaker than most in the promotion. At the start of the year, Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to become the new […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules. At UFC 288 last weekend, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo. He did so via […]

Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, UFC 263
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz shares high praise for former opponent and current UFC champion Leon Edwards: “He’s great”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has praised former opponent Leon Edwards for his work ethic, almost two years on from their UFC 263 collision. On August 5, former UFC sensation Nate Diaz will return to […]