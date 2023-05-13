Pros react after Matt Brown KO’s Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4

A welterweight bout between veterans Matt Brown and Court McGee served as today’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim.

Brown (24-19 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort in March of 2022. Prior to that loss, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off a brutal knockout win over Dhiego Lima in June of 2021.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (21-12 MMA) was also looking to re-enter the win column when he took to the Octagon this afternoon in Charlotte. ‘The Crusher’ was coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Jeremiah Wells in his most previous effort last June. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old veteran was riding a two-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim resulted in another nasty knockout win for the 42-year-old veteran in Matt Brown. ‘The Immortal’ connected a big right hand on the chin of Court McGee in the final minute of the opening round, and ‘The Crusher’ was sent crashing down to the canvas (see that here). The referee quickly stepped in and waved off the contest.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown def. Court McGee via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Brown vs. McGee’ below:

Looking forward to this one! Both guys are hammers! Legends! Always rooting for Matt Brown #UFCCharolette — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 13, 2023

Love matchups like this. Two OGs. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 13, 2023

The legend @Markcolemanmma in the corner of Matt Brown! 👊🏼 #UFC — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 13, 2023

I love seeing these fights 🙂 @ufc Masters Division — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 13, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Matt Brown defeating Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4:

Wow immortal!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

Matt looked like he was screaming during that punch!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Sheesh! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 13, 2023

Ok I’m coming outta retirement!!! 😂 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

This #UFCcharlotte card is delivering . 🔥🔥🔥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 13, 2023

Age is just a number 🔥 #UFCCharolette — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) May 13, 2023

