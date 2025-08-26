Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has named the biggest welterweight threats facing Islam Makhachev in his new division.
As we know, Islam Makhachev is set to make the move up to welterweight in the next few months. He’ll challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC title, and if he wins, he will join an exclusive group of fighters who have been able to win world titles in two different weight classes.
RELATED: Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC
For Makhachev, Della Maddalena serves as a tough, tough test. We saw how he was able to perform against Belal Muhammad and while Islam is a different fighter, this certainly isn’t going to be a walk in the park in either direction.
In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on who is the most dangerous possible opponent for Makhachev.
Khabib’s view on Makhachev’s welterweight future
“In the welterweight division, I see Shavkat (Rakhmonov) as someone who commands respect and brings real risk. Shavkat, Belal. Ian Machado Garry I wouldn’t consider him such a serious threat. I don’t see Sean Brady as a big threat,” Khabib told Kamil Gadzhiyev.
“Stylistically, he’s too convenient for Islam. Islam would out strike him, and if they grappled, Islam would control him, I don’t see Brady as a dangerous opponent. Shavkat, Belal, and Maddalena (are the biggest threats),” Khabib continued.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Khabib certainly knows what he’s talking about in this department, but it’s interesting to see his views on Sean Brady and Ian Machado Garry.
Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Will we see Islam Makhachev become UFC welterweight champion and if so, how will he get the job done? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC