Dustin Poirier gets honest about his feelings on recent MMA retirement

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has gotten honest about how he feels in the wake of his recent mixed martial arts retirement.

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier retired from mixed martial arts in the wake of his loss to Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. It was an incredibly emotional moment for fans around the world, with ‘The Diamond’ serving as one of the biggest fan favorites and inspirations in the recent history of the sport. Now, though, he’s enjoying life after the Octagon.

Of course, retiring is always a pretty difficult thing to do, as Poirier himself has admitted in the past after teasing a return of some form to combat sports. Alas, Dustin tends to be a man of his word, and you’d have to think it would take an almighty offer to lure him back, especially given the emotional nature of his initial send-off.

In a recent tweet, Poirier gave a pretty deep reply when explaining what it feels like to no longer be in the mix.

Everyday, the moment my eyes open, I’ve done it for two decades dedicated my life to it…. A part of me has died https://t.co/1y4uV6XORB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 12, 2025

Poirier gets honest about MMA retirement

Regardless of what he decides to do, Dustin’s legacy will live on forever.

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier return to either mixed martial arts or boxing? What is your favorite moment from his iconic career? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the lightweight division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!