Dustin Poirier gets honest about his feelings on recent MMA retirement

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has gotten honest about how he feels in the wake of his recent mixed martial arts retirement.

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier retired from mixed martial arts in the wake of his loss to Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. It was an incredibly emotional moment for fans around the world, with ‘The Diamond’ serving as one of the biggest fan favorites and inspirations in the recent history of the sport. Now, though, he’s enjoying life after the Octagon.

RELATED: Nate Diaz hits back at Dustin Poirier after retired UFC legend teases potential Zuffa Boxing showdown

Of course, retiring is always a pretty difficult thing to do, as Poirier himself has admitted in the past after teasing a return of some form to combat sports. Alas, Dustin tends to be a man of his word, and you’d have to think it would take an almighty offer to lure him back, especially given the emotional nature of his initial send-off.

In a recent tweet, Poirier gave a pretty deep reply when explaining what it feels like to no longer be in the mix.

 

Poirier gets honest about MMA retirement

“Everyday, the moment my eyes open, I’ve done it for two decades dedicated my life to it…. A part of me has died”

Regardless of what he decides to do, Dustin’s legacy will live on forever.

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier return to either mixed martial arts or boxing? What is your favorite moment from his iconic career? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the lightweight division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo reveals biggest surprise from UFC Rio

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush eyes one more title run ahead of UFC 322 return

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush is ready for one more title run ahead of his battle with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC Rio winner eyeing No. 1 contender bout following nail-biter at home

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

UFC Rio has come and gone, and one former champion wants to get back in title contention.

Alex Pereira introduced before UFC fight
UFC

Alex Pereira provides huge injury update following UFC 320 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Alex Pereira knew he didn’t walk out of UFC 320 unscathed, and he has gotten an official diagnosis.

Charles Oliveira celebrates UFC Rio win
UFC

Charles Oliveira reveals key factor in UFC Rio win over Mateusz Gamrot

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira has detailed what he felt was a deciding factor in his UFC Rio victory.

Dillon Danis Misfits MMA

Dillon Danis offers wild predictions for UFC fights against Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
UFC Rio Empty Arena
UFC

UFC fighter reduced to tears after opponent crushes Rio dreams by pulling out of bout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

One UFC fighter who was set to compete in his home country broke down after his opponent fell out.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
UFC

UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey's comeback fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

One UFC women’s bantamweight fighter wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Ronda Rousey.

Charles Oliveira UFC entrance
Max Holloway

UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.