UFC fans question Benoit Saint-Denis’ new short notice opponent for UFC 315

UFC fans have questioned the new opponent that Benoit Saint-Denis has been given on short notice heading into UFC 315.

For the longest time, it seemed as if Benoit Saint-Denis was the next big thing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, that reputation has taken a bit of a knock as of late. In his two fights in 2024, the Frenchman was finished in brutal fashion by both Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Now, he’s aiming to prove to the masses that he still has what it takes to be a top contender.

His hope was to do that by defeating Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in a highly anticipated bout. Unfortunately, Alvarez has been ruled out, swinging the door wide open for a fresh lightweight name to face him. A lot of interesting opponents were considered but in the end, 35-year-old Kyle Prepolec got the call. While he’s gone 4-1 since his UFC stint, he was only able to go 0-2 in the promotion.

As you can imagine, fans have had a thing or two to say about this development.