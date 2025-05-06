UFC fans question Benoit Saint-Denis’ new short notice opponent for UFC 315

By Harry Kettle - May 6, 2025

UFC fans have questioned the new opponent that Benoit Saint-Denis has been given on short notice heading into UFC 315.

Benoit Saint Denis

For the longest time, it seemed as if Benoit Saint-Denis was the next big thing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, that reputation has taken a bit of a knock as of late. In his two fights in 2024, the Frenchman was finished in brutal fashion by both Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Now, he’s aiming to prove to the masses that he still has what it takes to be a top contender.

RELATED: Huge UFC 315 fight has been pulled from card due to an injury

His hope was to do that by defeating Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in a highly anticipated bout. Unfortunately, Alvarez has been ruled out, swinging the door wide open for a fresh lightweight name to face him. A lot of interesting opponents were considered but in the end, 35-year-old Kyle Prepolec got the call. While he’s gone 4-1 since his UFC stint, he was only able to go 0-2 in the promotion.

As you can imagine, fans have had a thing or two to say about this development.

 

BREAKING: Windsor’s Kyle Prepolec will replace Joel Alvarez on Saturday to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 315.

Prepolec is 4-1 since his first UFC stint.

— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 5, 2025

Fans react to Prepolec facing Saint-Denis

“Lol cmon this is awful considering the potential available options”

“Free win for BSD”

“Tell me this is a joke please”

“F*** you @ufc. You guys fumbled Benoit vs Rebecki. Benoit in 1.”

“Jeez I’m Canadian and even I never heard of this guy.”

“They doing anything to let Benoit get a win.”

It’s moment of truth time for Benoit Saint-Denis. Now that the fight is set, he needs to make sure he goes out there and really puts on a show.

Will BSD ever be a legitimate title contender? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Benoit Saint Denis

