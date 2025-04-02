Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role
UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.
There are plenty of interesting contenders littered throughout the top 15 of the lightweight division. One who stands out for us, though, is Mateusz Gamrot. While he’s picked up some big wins in his career and has even been viewed as a title contender, he’s also suffered big setbacks against the likes of Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker.
At this point in his career, it’s not quite clear as to what the future holds for Gamrot. He is more than capable of mixing it up with the best that 155 pounds has to offer, but in equal measure, there’s far from a guarantee of victory. Of course, the same could be argued for literally any fight in the UFC.
One of the big upcoming bouts at lightweight is Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett. As per a report by Super Express in Poland, it seems like Gamrot could be getting ready just in case he needs to step in for anyone in that contest.
Mateusz Gamrot zdradził, że otrzymał zapewnienie od UFC, że jest pierwszym zastępstwem w przypadku wypadnięcia Michaela Chandlera lub Paddy’ego Pimbletta z walki na UFC 314 w Miami. #UFC314 (@se_pl) pic.twitter.com/jARzV9YWNI
— Adrian Szymański (@adrians_mma) March 31, 2025
Gamrot could step up
“Mateusz Gamrot revealed that he received an assurance from the UFC that he would be the first replacement in case Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett were to drop out of the fight at UFC 314 in Miami.”
Mateusz Gamrot is an absolute warrior and that much is clear for all to see. Hopefully, we see him back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.
Would you back Mateusz Gamrot to beat either of these fighters, or perhaps both? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Mateusz Gamrot UFC