Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

By Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.

Mateusz Gamrot

There are plenty of interesting contenders littered throughout the top 15 of the lightweight division. One who stands out for us, though, is Mateusz Gamrot. While he’s picked up some big wins in his career and has even been viewed as a title contender, he’s also suffered big setbacks against the likes of Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker.

RELATED: Mateusz Gamrot claims he’d outwrestle Islam Makhachev in potential UFC title fight

At this point in his career, it’s not quite clear as to what the future holds for Gamrot. He is more than capable of mixing it up with the best that 155 pounds has to offer, but in equal measure, there’s far from a guarantee of victory. Of course, the same could be argued for literally any fight in the UFC.

One of the big upcoming bouts at lightweight is Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett. As per a report by Super Express in Poland, it seems like Gamrot could be getting ready just in case he needs to step in for anyone in that contest.

 

Gamrot could step up

“Mateusz Gamrot revealed that he received an assurance from the UFC that he would be the first replacement in case Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett were to drop out of the fight at UFC 314 in Miami.”

Mateusz Gamrot is an absolute warrior and that much is clear for all to see. Hopefully, we see him back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Would you back Mateusz Gamrot to beat either of these fighters, or perhaps both? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025
Loopy Godinez, UFC, UFC Mexico City
UFC

UFC star narrowly avoided nightmare scenario in last fight: 'My stomach was not feeling great'

BJ Penn Staff - April 1, 2025

MMA fans can be a pretty critical bunch, and they sure don’t forget easily. In her latest UFC fight, strawweight star Loopy Godinez narrowly avoided a situation that would have had fans chattering for weeks — and not in a good way.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 316, including Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

UFC 316 will be headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2, Dana White revealed earlier today.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

UFC Kansas City gets new main event as Ian Machado Garry takes on surging contender

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

UFC Kansas City has gotten a new main event as Ian Machado Garry has once again stepped up on short notice.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement following recent eye injury: "I want to be able to play with my kids"

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo could retire following his recent injury.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025
Carlos Prates Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena
Carlos Prates

UFC 315: Carlos Prates shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

Rising UFC star Carlos Prates has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall urged to move on from UFC title unification fight against Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time believes Tom Aspinall should stop waiting for Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One former UFC slugger believes Conor McGregor told the public of his plans to leave fighting 10 years ago.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
Steve Erceg

Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.