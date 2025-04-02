Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.

There are plenty of interesting contenders littered throughout the top 15 of the lightweight division. One who stands out for us, though, is Mateusz Gamrot. While he’s picked up some big wins in his career and has even been viewed as a title contender, he’s also suffered big setbacks against the likes of Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker.

At this point in his career, it’s not quite clear as to what the future holds for Gamrot. He is more than capable of mixing it up with the best that 155 pounds has to offer, but in equal measure, there’s far from a guarantee of victory. Of course, the same could be argued for literally any fight in the UFC.

One of the big upcoming bouts at lightweight is Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett. As per a report by Super Express in Poland, it seems like Gamrot could be getting ready just in case he needs to step in for anyone in that contest.