Mateusz Gamrot explains why he’s fighting unranked L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

By Cole Shelton - May 29, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot knows he’s taking a risk by fighting unranked L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot hasn’t fought since August of 2024 when he dropped a very close split decision to Dan Hooker. The hope was he would make a quick turnaround, but that didn’t happen. So, after months of waiting, Gamrot moved on from wanting a ranked opponent and was open to fighting anyone.

“This was like hard to get the opponent,” Gamrot said at media day. “I came to Florida in January. I hope that I get to fight soon, but this moment, like everyone was booked from the ranking, and I put pressure on UFC like, ‘Ok, guys. If everyone is busy, give me guys without ranking. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to stay active this year. I want to fight.’ And that’s why I’m fighting L’udovit Klein today.”

Mateusz Gamrot is ranked seventh at lightweight, so he was hopeful of getting a ranked opponent. But, knowing he needs to get wins to get back into the title picture, he was fine taking the risk of fighting Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot focused on winning at UFC Vegas 107

As Gamrot says, the main focus for him at UFC Vegas 107 was just fighting, which is why he’s taking on L’udovit Klein.

Although beating him may not move him up in the rankings, Gamrot knows that just winning fights – and getting a finish – will help him get those top-10 opponents he wants.

“Of course, it’s better if you get guys from the rankings, and you beat them, and you move up in the ranking, but I know the most important for the UFC is to put on good performances in the cage,” Gamrot said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s against guys in the ranking or no ranking. If you finish this guy, your positions move up. This is my mindset and my career is a fantastic journey.”

Gamrot is 7-3 in the UFC and has notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael Fiziev, Jalin Turner, and Diego Ferreira, among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Mateusz Gamrot UFC

