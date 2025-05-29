Mateusz Gamrot explains why he’s fighting unranked L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Mateusz Gamrot knows he’s taking a risk by fighting unranked L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday.

Gamrot hasn’t fought since August of 2024 when he dropped a very close split decision to Dan Hooker. The hope was he would make a quick turnaround, but that didn’t happen. So, after months of waiting, Gamrot moved on from wanting a ranked opponent and was open to fighting anyone.

“This was like hard to get the opponent,” Gamrot said at media day. “I came to Florida in January. I hope that I get to fight soon, but this moment, like everyone was booked from the ranking, and I put pressure on UFC like, ‘Ok, guys. If everyone is busy, give me guys without ranking. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to stay active this year. I want to fight.’ And that’s why I’m fighting L’udovit Klein today.”

Mateusz Gamrot is ranked seventh at lightweight, so he was hopeful of getting a ranked opponent. But, knowing he needs to get wins to get back into the title picture, he was fine taking the risk of fighting Gamrot.