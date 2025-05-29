Former UFC champ Belal Muhammad responds to fight challenge from Nate Diaz

By BJ Penn Staff - May 29, 2025

Nate Diaz believes he has what it takes to beat Belal Muhammad in the UFC. Muhammad begs to differ.

belal muhammad, nate diaz, ufc, mma

Diaz, who left the UFC after a long Octagon career in 2022, is hoping to return to the promotion. He’s named a number of fighters that he’d like to fight if that happens. One of those fighters is Belal Muhammad.

“I’ll fight Belal’s ass,” Diaz said while watching Muhammad’s last fight. “I think I’d beat the sh*t out of Belal Muhammad.”

Muhammad, who never shies away from a war of words, was quick to respond. He issued his reply on X, sneaking in a jab at former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor in the process.

“Must be on the same coke as Conor,” Muhammad wrote, referencing McGregor’s alleged drug habits. McGregor, of course is the chief rival of Diaz’s career, having gone 1-1 with the Stockton, California native in the Octagon.

Belal Muhammad was last in action at UFC 315 earlier this month in Montreal, Canada. He attempted the first defense of his welterweight title reign in the main event, taking on Australian contender Jack Della Maddalena. While it was a fairly competitive fight, Muhammad ultimately lost the belt via decision. After the loss, he’ll likely need an impressive win-streak to earn another crack at the belt. The good news is that his next fight is allegedly already booked.

In his last Octagon appearance, Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson by decision. The fight was put together on hours notice. He had originally been set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, but the Chechen missed weight by a huge margin, prompting a ton of shuffling on the card. Since leaving the UFC, he’s had two boxing matches, first losing to Jake Paul, then beating fellow MMA star Jorge Masvidal. Both were decisions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Nate Diaz UFC

