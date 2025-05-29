Khalil Rountree Jr reveals his confidence heading into clash with Jamahal Hill

By Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken of his confidence heading into his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill.

Khalil Rountree

In the main event of UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr is set to square off with Jamahal Hill. It comes off the back of his defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira, in what proved to be a far more competitive UFC light heavyweight title fight than many had anticipated. Khalil put forward one hell of an effort but in the end, he was stopped in the championship rounds.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return

Alas, we’d say it’s fair to suggest that his stock actually rose after that loss. Rountree Jr proved that he was willing to put it all on the line in the name of securing victory, and as he prepares to battle Jamahal Hill, we imagine he’ll head into that contest with the same kind of mindset.

In a recent interview, Rountree Jr made it clear that he’s feeling confident.

Rountree Jr is feeling confident

“I think it’s a great main event for people to watch,” Rountree told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the TUF anniversary scrum. “You got two big strikers going in there, and I’m ready. I’m glad that the UFC called me. I’ve been training a lot, I’ve learnt from my mistakes in the Alex fight, and just went right back to work.

“Still got some scars but they’re healed, they’re not going to open back up. My mind’s good, my heart’s good, and we get to travel. So, I’m really fired up about this match. I feel good about this matchup, and this is the most confident I’ve been in a while. So, I’m ready to share that with the fans.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who will win this striking war? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

