Khalil Rountree Jr reveals his confidence heading into clash with Jamahal Hill

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken of his confidence heading into his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill.

In the main event of UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr is set to square off with Jamahal Hill. It comes off the back of his defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira, in what proved to be a far more competitive UFC light heavyweight title fight than many had anticipated. Khalil put forward one hell of an effort but in the end, he was stopped in the championship rounds.

Alas, we’d say it’s fair to suggest that his stock actually rose after that loss. Rountree Jr proved that he was willing to put it all on the line in the name of securing victory, and as he prepares to battle Jamahal Hill, we imagine he’ll head into that contest with the same kind of mindset.

In a recent interview, Rountree Jr made it clear that he’s feeling confident.