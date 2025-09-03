Alex Pereira admits ‘frustration’ with UFC brass led to recent social media firestorm

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira admits his critical tweets about the UFC earlier this year were legit.

Alex Pereira raised eyebrows earlier this year when he went on an unexpected social media rant expressing frustration about his standing in the UFC light heavyweight title picture. While Pereira ultimately got his desired rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, one of his former rivals was briefly rumored to be an option to be Ankalaev’s first title defense.

Pereira and Ankalaev headline an intriguing card next month at UFC 320. Earlier this year, Pereira suffered his first light heavyweight loss to Ankalaev by unanimous decision, as a new 205 lb champion was crowned.

Just hours after Pereira’s tweet that was critical of the UFC, the former champ took to Instagram to blame the post on a hacker. Months removed, Pereira admits this wasn’t entirely truthful.