Alex Pereira admits ‘frustration’ with UFC brass led to recent social media firestorm

By Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira admits his critical tweets about the UFC earlier this year were legit.

Alex Pereira reacts after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira raised eyebrows earlier this year when he went on an unexpected social media rant expressing frustration about his standing in the UFC light heavyweight title picture. While Pereira ultimately got his desired rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, one of his former rivals was briefly rumored to be an option to be Ankalaev’s first title defense.

Pereira and Ankalaev headline an intriguing card next month at UFC 320. Earlier this year, Pereira suffered his first light heavyweight loss to Ankalaev by unanimous decision, as a new 205 lb champion was crowned.

Just hours after Pereira’s tweet that was critical of the UFC, the former champ took to Instagram to blame the post on a hacker. Months removed, Pereira admits this wasn’t entirely truthful.

Alex Pereira reveals recent tension with UFC over rumored Jiri Prochazka title shot

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira admitted that the tweet wasn’t a result of a hack.

“A little bit was miscommunication because I kind of found out through social media,” Pereira said. “I was upset back then that’s why I sent a Twitter but I regretted it. I was wrong because I didn’t know the talks that [were] going on. It’s kind of miscommunication between camp, manager, and the UFC.

“It’s not the UFC’s fault. 100 percent was lack of communication. It was a little bit impulsive from me. I acted a little early because I didn’t talk to our manager. I saw the internet stuff and I felt a little bit hurt because I was promised the next title shot.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Pereira went on to clarify that his current relationship with the UFC brass has been repaired. Before his recent light heavyweight setback, Pereira teased a potential move to heavyweight to fight Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Pereira has set numerous records during his UFC tenure. He became the fastest to win titles in two divisions, and is one of a handful of two-division titleholders in UFC history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

