UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight
UFC veteran Marc Diakiese has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially fighting Tom Aspinall in his next outing.
As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He successfully defended his belt towards the end of last year, defeating Stipe Miocic in a fight that many believe shouldn’t have happened. The reason for that is simple: they instead wanted to see him go up against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
Now that he’s been able to get through Miocic, it seems as if facing Aspinall is the next logical step forward for Jones. Alas, the man himself hasn’t seemed particularly interested in doing so in the past. At the bare minimum, he’s dismissed the Englishman on several occasions.
In a recent interview with The Mirror, Marc Diakiese weighed in on how he thinks ‘Bones’ should approach this.
Diakiese’s view on Jones/Aspinall
“For me, what Jon Jones has achieved and what he has done, I think he should just walk away. Tom Aspinall is young and fresh, he’s hungry. Jon Jones has done it all. He doesn’t need to be facing guys that are young and hungry at that level,” he said.
“He’s done everything… he’s fought all the top guys you could possibly think of like Rampage (Jackson), Lyoto (Machida), all the top guys. He’s fought them, so he doesn’t need to prove anything, he can just retire, he’s got the heavyweight belt… leave it! If it was me and I was fighting him, I’d make sure I was getting paid big money before I leave.”
Quotes via The Mirror
Do you believe we’re going to see Jon Jones battle Tom Aspinall at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Jon Jones Marc Diakiese Tom Aspinall UFC