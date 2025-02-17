UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially fighting Tom Aspinall in his next outing.

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He successfully defended his belt towards the end of last year, defeating Stipe Miocic in a fight that many believe shouldn’t have happened. The reason for that is simple: they instead wanted to see him go up against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Now that he’s been able to get through Miocic, it seems as if facing Aspinall is the next logical step forward for Jones. Alas, the man himself hasn’t seemed particularly interested in doing so in the past. At the bare minimum, he’s dismissed the Englishman on several occasions.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Marc Diakiese weighed in on how he thinks ‘Bones’ should approach this.