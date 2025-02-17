UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

By Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially fighting Tom Aspinall in his next outing.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He successfully defended his belt towards the end of last year, defeating Stipe Miocic in a fight that many believe shouldn’t have happened. The reason for that is simple: they instead wanted to see him go up against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Stipe Miocic gives Tom Aspinall advice for potential Jon Jones fight

Now that he’s been able to get through Miocic, it seems as if facing Aspinall is the next logical step forward for Jones. Alas, the man himself hasn’t seemed particularly interested in doing so in the past. At the bare minimum, he’s dismissed the Englishman on several occasions.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Marc Diakiese weighed in on how he thinks ‘Bones’ should approach this.

Diakiese’s view on Jones/Aspinall

“For me, what Jon Jones has achieved and what he has done, I think he should just walk away. Tom Aspinall is young and fresh, he’s hungry. Jon Jones has done it all. He doesn’t need to be facing guys that are young and hungry at that level,” he said.

“He’s done everything… he’s fought all the top guys you could possibly think of like Rampage (Jackson), Lyoto (Machida), all the top guys. He’s fought them, so he doesn’t need to prove anything, he can just retire, he’s got the heavyweight belt… leave it! If it was me and I was fighting him, I’d make sure I was getting paid big money before I leave.”

Quotes via The Mirror

Do you believe we’re going to see Jon Jones battle Tom Aspinall at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Marc Diakiese Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing return

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's next opponent

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent as champion should be.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier's next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Michael Bisping is playing a bit of UFC matchmaker and he thinks he has the perfect opponent for Jared Cannonier.

Belal Muhmmad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov in UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025
Sean Strickland
Eric Nicksick

Daniel Cormier expects changes at Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Daniel Cormier is expecting some changes for Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 loss.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier admits path to title uncertain despite UFC Vegas 102 win over 'Robocop'

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier can hold his head up high following UFC Vegas 102, but he’s unsure of his path to gold.

Aljamain Sterling, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

WATCH | UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling spar in Thailand

BJ Penn Staff - February 16, 2025

Ever wonder how a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling would go?

Jared Cannonier, UFC Vegas 102, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 102 Bonus Report: Jared Cannonier one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.