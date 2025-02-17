Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC
UFC star Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC once again.
Conor McGregor is one of the most unpredictable fighters in the world. We aren’t referring to his actual fighting ability, either. For whatever reason, he continues to be embroiled in controversy, both in and out of the combat sports world. Because of that, many don’t actually believe he’s going to fight again, especially for the UFC. Alas, the man himself seems to think that he’s got another run in him at some point in the future.
At one point, McGregor was set to fight Michael Chandler following their season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another. It didn’t come to fruition as a result of an injury sustained by the Irishman and since then, far too many things have happened in his personal life to lead people to believe he’s interested in making it happen.
Recently, McGregor has once again suggested that he wants to venture into the world of bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC. Upon reading this, Chandler had to weigh in on the situation on social media.
A “side job” of sorts…. https://t.co/L1sfP37T5j
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 16, 2025
Chandler’s thoughts on McGregor’s BKFC idea
“A “side job” of sorts…”
It doesn’t feel like there’s a realistic path forward to this fight happening. Chandler has already returned to the cage against Charles Oliveira and at this point in his career, he wants to stay active. As for McGregor, his focus seems to be elsewhere – and we can’t imagine that’ll change anytime soon.
Do you expect to see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler in the UFC? If it happens, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
