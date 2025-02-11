Stipe Miocic gives Tom Aspinall advice for potential Jon Jones fight

By Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given Tom Aspinall some advice ahead of a potential heavyweight title unification fight against Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic

Mixed martial arts fans around the world want one thing above all others: Tom Aspinall fighting Jon Jones. One is the interim heavyweight champion, and the other is the undisputed heavyweight champion. From a purely logistical point of view, it makes sense for the two to battle one another. Of course, we all know that ‘Bones’ has made it crystal clear that he isn’t overly interested in the idea.

Alas, it may not be left up to him. The UFC, and Dana White especially, has made it known that Jones vs Aspinall needs to happen. If it doesn’t, then there’s a very real possibility of Jon either retiring, or the promotion stripping him of the belt. Either way, it feels like he’s going to have to face the music sooner rather than later.

Someone who knows what it feels like to get in there with the GOAT is none other than Stipe Miocic. In a recent interview, the former champion gave a candid response when discussing Aspinall against Jones.

Miocic’s advice for Aspinall

“Don’t do what I did [LAUGHS]. Tom is super tough and he hits hard, moves well, he’s a big man,” Miocic said. “If he stays calm under the situation and whatever happens, he just stays calm, I think he’ll be fine. If he picks his shots and he’s smart with what he does, I think he’ll do fine.”

Do you believe we’re actually going to see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall this year? If it does happen, who are you backing to win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

