Manon Fiorot wants quick turnaround following big win at UFC Vancouver

UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot has said that she wants a quick turnaround following her win over Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vancouver.

Last weekend, Manon Fiorot got back on track with a decisive win over Jasmine Jasudavicius. With the victory, she has vaulted herself right back into consideration for a future title shot in the wake of her disappointing defeat at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko.

As we look ahead to the next steps, it definitely feels like Fiorot may be just one or two more wins away from getting another crack at the gold. Either way, though, she looked fantastic on Saturday night, and she’ll hope that she can carry that momentum forward even further.

In her post-fight press conference, Fiorot had the following to say about her desire to stay active.

Fiorot is ready to be active after UFC Vancouver

“I made a lot of adjustments in my training camp, my training partners and my coach, but yeah, absolutely it was a perfect scenario for me,” Fiorot said speaking to reporters at the UFC Fight Night 262 post-fight press conference.

“I’m very disappointed every time I lose, but I think I made a good change and a good adjustment in my life and training camp. Tonight is a result of a good change,” Fiorot said.

“To be honest, I don’t care. I just want to fight as soon as possible,” Fiorot said when asked about any specific opponents. “Whoever the UFC chooses for me, I’ll take the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What would you like to see next for Manon Fiorot in her UFC career? What do you make of the current state of the women’s flyweight division? Let us know your thoughts on this one and UFC Vancouver as a whole, BJPENN Nation!